What Happened to WNYT Meteorologist, Christina Talamo?

Christina Talamo started her broadcast career at WNYT and Albany residents would agree that there’s no way but up for her career. Recently she was absent from her usual weekend weathercast on NewsChannel 13 which prompted regular viewers to ask what happened to her. But the meteorologist is not leaving WYNT as some feared. Talamo has earned a well-deserved promotion at the station. Find out when you can catch Christina Talamo on air here.

Christina Talamo Promoted at WNYT

While attending the University at Albany, SUNY, Christina Talamo interned at the New York State Mesonet and WNBC NBC4 in New York. She was also a correspondent at Global Weather and Climate Center and interned at the National Weather Service in Albany.

She received a BS in atmospheric science and meteorology in 2020 and came to WNYT NewsChannel 13 soon after. She initially joined Neal Estano on weekday morning forecasts.

Advertisement

Recently, Talamo did the weather coverage solo on weekends. In early March, she gave a send-off to her mentor, Neal Estano on his last day at WNYT.



Talamo was missing from her usual weekend timeslot recently. She later took to social media to debunk speculation she is leaving NewsChannel13.

As of an official statement by WNYT on March 29, Christina Talamo is promoted to weekday mornings. She will now be on air Monday through Friday, 5-7 a.m.

“It’s been a pleasure working mornings with Neal Estano these last couple years and I know I have big shoes to fill!” the meteorologist wrote about her promotion on social media.

Also Read: What Happened to Missing FOX8 NOLA Meteorologist Amber Wheeler?

Advertisement

Since the announcement, NewsChannel 13 viewers have flooded her social media pages with congratulations. They’re now looking forward to start weekday mornings with Christina Talamo’s weathercasts.