What Happened to Dalton’s Local 3 News Meteorologist Cedric Haynes?

The people of Dalton enjoy the weather forecast by Cedric Haynes. They rely on him for all the major weather updates. However, the meteorologist has been MIA for the last few months, prompting many viewers to ask what happened to Cedric Haynes and where he is. Obviously, he has had a few setbacks which have caused him to remain off-air. Cedric Haynes has shared an update on this. Find out what he said about his absence on Local 3 News.

What Happened to Meteorologist Cedric Haynes from Local 3 News?

Cedric Haynes went to Dalton High School and graduated with a degree in electronic media from the University of Cincinnati in 2008. After that, he received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Haynes started his professional career with KPLC in Lake Charles, Louisiana, right after graduating in 2012. Following that, he spent three years in Tyler, Texas, as a morning and midday meteorologist for KLTV.

In 2017, Cedric moved to Greenville, South Carolina, where he was the weekend evening meteorologist. He arrived at his home area and joined the Local 3 Weather Storm Alert Team in 2021. He appears at noon and 4 p.m. broadcast to share the weather updates.

It’s not major walking, but I’ll take it! It’s been a journey dealing with a spinal injury and all that has come with it this year. Having the ability to walk taken way from you is a humbling experience, but being able to try and regain that experience leads me thankful! pic.twitter.com/k9E3C75suu — Cedric Haynes (@chayneswx) March 22, 2023

However, in the last few months, he has not appeared on the broadcast, which made his followers wonder what happened to Cedric Haynes. The thing is, the meteorologist has been dealing with recurring back issues due to a spinal injury for two months.

Cedric underwent his first back surgery around mid-January in 2023. At that time, he thanked all his fans and co-workers for the kind messages and said, “I have the best co-workers and viewers around! It’s been a rough start to 2023 for me, but I want to thank everyone for all the help and words of encouragement. It’s easy to get down during these times, but not when you get all these kind messages and personal cards! I’m not exactly sure when I’ll be back to normal, or back to work yet, but..Thank you all very much!”

On March 4, Meteorologist Clay Smith shared an update on Cedric’s health and informed everyone that he is recovering and is in good spirits.

Cedric Haynes underwent another surgery on March 10, 2023, and is still recovering. Haynes shared his health update on a zoom call with Local 3 anchor David Carroll on March 21 and stated that there had been some complications during his recovery, but he is fighting through it and hopes to be back at work soon.

Haynes is trying to get back on his feet and was able to walk a decent length and perform some mini-exercises. He is working hard daily, and his well-wishers are praying for a speedy recovery.