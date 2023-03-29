What Happened to Fox9 News Anchor Alix Kendall?

Minneapolis has started its mornings with Alix Kendall for over two decades ever since KMSP-TV was established. And when she’s missing from the airwaves, everyone notices. Recently Fox9 viewers have been asking what happened to Alix Kendall. The veteran news anchor provided an update about an incident that occurred with her. Rest assured, she’s not leaving Fox9 and is not going anywhere. Here’s an update on Alix Kendall’s health.

Alix Kendall Recovering from Accident

Alix Kendall worked in Albuquerque and Cincinnati markets before returning to her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. She has been part of KMSP Fox9 since its inception in 1999.

She’s anchored the morning newscast since it was called Good Day Minnesota and currently Morning Buzz. Suffice to say, she’s an integral part of Minneapolis mornings.

Recently, Fox9 viewers were concerned about Kendall for legitimate reasons. Last weekend, the Emmy-winning storyteller became a story herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix Kendall (@tvalixkendall)

Last week, Kendall revealed on her social media profiles that she suffered a freak accident. On Sunday, March 19, she was on a “Doggie date” which ended with her falling face first on a rod iron fence with a scary-looking pointed spire.

“1” closer, and I may have lost my eye,” she said in her post.

She got 10 stitches on her brow and a visibly bruised eye. She didn’t suffer a concussion.

Kendall was apparently conscious in the immediate aftermath of the accident. She filmed a clip and took pictures after the first responders treated her. She also joked the worst part was travelling over potholes. Ouch!

Her first responders look positive in the video too which is reassuring for her followers. She was grateful to the first responders and hospital staff who tended to her.

The best part, Alix Kendall said is, “I’m going to be fine.”

Kendall is definitely in good spirits as of her last update but has not been active on social media since revealing her accident. She thanked all her well-wishers too.

Get well soon, Alix Kendall!