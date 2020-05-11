About Wendy Credle Age 54 Years Birth May 25, 1965 Gender Female Spouse Andre Harrell (Divorced, Now Dead) Children Gianni Harrell Siblings Leslie Credle, Robin Credle Parents Robert “Bob” Credle, Janet Tyree Credle Address Palisades Park, New Jersey Country United States Nationality American Job Attorney, TV Producer, Executive Coach Owns Credle & Associates, LLC Alumni Fordham School of Law, University of Michigan, Boston Latin School Awards Legal Executive of the Year (NABFAM 2007) Works For Wen-Pie Productions Book Business Lessons for Tomorrow's Leaders

The music industry is mourning the loss of Andre Harrell, a titan in R&B and hip-hop, on May 7, 2020. He was 59. Harrell, who gifted the world with Mary J. Blige and Diddy, leaves behind an unrivaled legacy, saddened fans, and a grieving family. Even though they weren’t together, Harrell’s ex-wife, Wendy Credle, remained his friend. She was the first person from the family to address the media upon his death which provoked some curiosity about the music mogul’s ex. Our Wendy Credle wiki details the life of the woman who was married to Andre Harrell.

Wendy Credle’s Family Is from Massachusetts

Wendy Rita Credle was born on May 25, 1965 to Robert “Bob” Credle and Janet Tyree Credle. Wendy and her sisters, Robin and Leslie, are Bob’s daughters from his second marriage.

After his first marriage ended in divorce, Bob married Janet but she passed away of a heart attack when she was only 39. Bob has five daughters, including Wendy, Robin, and Leslie and a son, Robert Jr. with his third partner Carol Murphy.

A former cross-country athlete from Massachusetts’ College of the Holy Cross, Bob is currently the director of Urban Edge Housing Corp. The non-profit helps locals avoid foreclosures and find affordable housing. Before that, he worked for a telephone company and also managed a few bands.

Wendy’s sisters have their own jobs in Boston where Bob continues to work. Meanwhile, Wendy, a graduate of Boston Latin School, is based in Palisades Park in New Jersey.

Credle Is an Entertainment Lawyer

While Andre Harrell established himself as a music icon, Credle was pursuing a career as an A&R Executive and entertainment lawyer. But when she was a student at the University of Michigan, she was initially enrolled in pre-med.

“When I was done, I was burnt out and thought I’d never go back to school,” recalled Credle. “While I was in Barbados post-grad, I realized I wanted to be in the entertainment industry. My dad used to promote concerts when I was a kid, so I spent a lot of time backstage. I moved to New York, started temping, and became an A&R executive. When I started to interface with the lawyers, it became my favorite part of the job instead of being at studios. I realized where the power was. I went to law school with the intent of coming back to the entertainment industry.”

She graduated with a BS from the University of Michigan and went on to acquire her JD from Fordham School of Law.

Credle founded Credle & Associates, LLC in New York where she is an attorney. Her clientele boasts Grammy winning names like Ne-Yo, Anthony Hamilton, Chrisette Michele, Chris Brown, BBD, Mario Winans, Lil Mo, and Stephanie Mills.

The NABFAM 2007 “Legal Executive of the Year” showed her legal expertise and reality TV smarts in WEtv’s legal reality show, Money. Power. Respect. The success of the show led to her starting her own production company, Wen Pie Productions, that has multiple shows in development.

Besides her busy schedule as a lawyer and producer, the former rider also hosts equestrian events. She offers executive coaching and divorce mediation for those who need it. With everything on her plate, she also penned a memoir, Business Lessons for Tomorrow’s Leaders (2017) with contributions from Chris Rock, Barbara Lee and more.

Credle and Harrell Have a Son

It’s unclear when did Wendy Credle and Andre Harrell marry and divorce. According to a 1998 New York Times profile on Harrell, they were together back then.

Their son, Gianni Harrell, was born on December 7, 1994. When he was almost four, Credle was studying for her bar exam.

Though they separated, Credle and Harrell remained good friends and co-parents. They praised each other as parents on social media often.

Gianni, who graduated from the American University of Paris in France, is currently based in West Hollywood, California. He works in marketing positions at Apple Music but also ventured into the fashion industry with a collaboration with ANZ.

When he was younger, he occasionally felt like following in his father’s footsteps. But was still unsure about his future. During that time, his mother helped him keep a clear head.

“Sometimes I stop and think like, ‘wow, my life might be so simple if I just decided to become a rapper.’ Thank god for my mom though. Growing up my parents were separated, so it was nice getting the best of both worlds. My mother is very spiritual and my dad lives a Hollywood lifestyle. Keeping in mind the combination of these two backgrounds, I’ve always had a passion for music but never wanted to pursue it for myself. Honestly, I felt like it would be too easy.”

Andre Harrell passed away on May 7, 2020, at the age of 59. He is survived by Gianni. Wendy spoke to the New York Times, where she is referred to as his ex-wife, saying that Harrell had been suffering from heart problems in the time leading to his death.

