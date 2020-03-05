Wallace Michael Sychak Wiki: Facts About Bret Michaels’ Father Who Passed Away

About Wallace Michael Sychak III Known As Wally Sychak Age 85 Years Birth March 11, 1934 Lyndora, Pennsylvania Death August 4, 2019 Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Gender Male Spouse Wilma Jean Sychak,

If there’s one thing that’s certain, it is that Bret Michaels is a survivor. The Poison frontman has conquered multiple health issues in his public life, and as he is currently fighting skin cancer, some believe that Michaels has a guardian angel watching over him. The country music rockstar is speculated to be the banana in the ongoing season of The Masked Singer, as one of the clues to the Banana’s identity hints at Bret Michaels’ father. Wally Sychak was often present at Michaels’ performances until he passed away last year. He was an awe-worthy man the family celebrates, and not mourns. Our Wallace Michael Sychak wiki pays tribute to Bret Michaels’ inspiring father.

Wally Sychak Was a Military Veteran

Wallace Michael Sychak III was born on March 11, 1934 in Lyndora, Pennsylvania, to Wallace Sychak Jr. and Marie Myers Sychak. Bret Michaels, who was born Bret Michael Sychak, is a big supporter of military veterans, which stems from his father’s service to the country.

Wally, as Bret’s dad was known as, was a graduate of Butler High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Slippery Rock University. He went on to serve during the Korean War as a U.S. Navy soldier.

Before he retired from the Navy, he was a hardware analyst at the U.S. Naval Depot. Since retiring, he’d turned his energies toward advocating for veteran care and benefits, a cause Bret also supports.

Sychak Was Married Twice

Wally Sychak was married to Marjorie Sychak, with whom he had three children, their son Bret Michael Sychak (born March 15, 1963) and two daughters, Michele and Nicole.

At the time of his death, he was married to Wilma Jean Sychak for 36 years. Wally is survived by Wilma, his three children, and two grandchildren—Bret’s daughters Raine Elizabeth and Jorja Bleu Michaels.

From his second marriage, Wally had stepchildren Dr. Kevin McCracken, Karen Palmer, and Kathy Pinho. They, too, are married and have children who survive him.

Sychak Passed Away in 2019

Wally Sychak was hospitalized in August 2019 after suffering cardiac arrest. Before the incident occurred, Wally was present at Bret’s July 27 concert.

Sychak was hospitalized on August 1 and had to be kept on life support. Sadly, he passed away a few days later.

Michaels announced on a Sunday morning, through his official social media account, that his father passed away on August 4.

This morning my Dad passed away. He was a great guy & loved by all. He was a veteran who loved this country, people,… Posted by Bret Michaels on Sunday, August 4, 2019 Advertisement

“This morning my Dad passed away. He was a great guy & loved by all. He was a veteran who loved this country, people, family, golf, betting on them horses, a cold beer & long drives. My father was a dreamer, he was my warrior, my friend & most important my Dad. After being resuscitated five times the doctor said he has never seen anyone in my Dad’s serious condition fight like he did. Dad you said be strong no matter what, but this pain in my heart & soul hurts so bad at the moment…so bad. I miss you already, we all do. I love you always Dad & I will see you one day on the other side,” wrote Michaels.

Sychak was laid to rest with Military Honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. His family had requested those who would come to pay their respects to not treat it as a formal occasion.

A lifelong sports fan who loved golf and all things Pittsburgh sports, his family urged people to wear a Steelers, Pirates, or Penguins jersey at the memorial celebrating him.

