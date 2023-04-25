Ark-La-Miss Meteorologist Walker Snowden Leaving NBC 10 and Fox 14

The Monroe, Louisiana–El Dorado, Arkansas market is special to upstart meteorologist, Walker Snowden. He started his weathercasting career here and West Monroe residents would agree his career is on an upward trajectory. Now he is heading to the next step of his career. Walker Snowden announced he is leaving NBC 10 and Fox 14 this week. Naturally, Ark-La-Miss residents want to know where he is going next and if he will be in the area. Find out what Walker Snowden said about his departure from KTVE/KARD here.

Walker Snowden to Say Goodbye to Ark-La-Miss

Florida native, Walker Snowden grew up in Tallahassee and attended the State University of New York at Oswego, Al Roker’s alma mater. In Oswego, Snowden experienced the famous lake-effect snow near Lake Ontario. He was also on the college swim team and did the weather at the campus station, WTOP-10.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in meteorology in 2021 and moved to West Monroe, Louisiana soon after college. He’s been part of the weather team at KTVE/KARD serving the Ark-La-Miss area.

Snowden was under the mentorship of NBC10/Fox 14 chief meteorologist, Jarod Floyd too. He’s been top of the hurricane coverage and won awards while working with his mentor.



Both Snowden and Floyd announced on their respective social media that Walker Snowden is soon moving on from NBC10/Fox 14. Their last broadcast together will be on Wednesday. But Walker Snowden’s last day on air at KTVE/KARD will be on Friday, April 28.

Snowden gave a special shoutout to the veteran meteorologist in his social media post announcing his exit. He called working with Jarod Floyd an “opportunity of a lifetime.”

Floyd also commended Snowden for all his accomplishments in the past two years. And he promised that the young weatherman will be getting “a full #ArkLaMissWx send off.” [sic]

As for what’s next, Snowden has hinted at something but hasn’t revealed it yet. He promised to give more details on a later date. Until then, Ark-La-Miss gets to make the most of Walker Snowden’s last week here.