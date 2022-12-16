Meet Utah Jazz Walker Kessler’s Girlfriend, Maggie Hellgeth

About Maggie Hellgeth Age 20 Years Birth March 6, 2002 Atlanta, Georgia Siblings Cameron, Coleman Parents Rebecca Hellgeth (Mother), Christopher Hellgeth (Father) Nationality American Job Painter Alumni Trinity Christian School

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler continues to perform above expectations in the NBA. The 22nd overall pick of the June 2022 draft, Kessler was traded twice before starting his NBA career. The Jazz rookie has also signed an endorsement deal with megabrand Adidas. Basketball player Walker Kessler’s private life is also in the spotlight, and his admirers want to know who his girlfriend is. Maggie Hellgeth, Walker Kessler’s girlfriend, is a talented painter and art student. Take a look at this Maggie Hellgeth wiki to learn about her background.

Maggie Hellgeth’s Family

Maggie Hellgeth was born on March 6, 2002, to Rebecca and Christopher Hellgeth, in Atlanta, Georgia. Her dad owns Metro Petro LLC, a petroleum products company in Georgia.

Maggie has two brothers, an older brother Cameron Hellgeth and a younger brother Coleman Hellgeth. Cameron is a business management student at Samford University, while Coleman studies at Trinity Christian High School.

Maggie Hellgeth’s Education and Career

Maggie Hellgeth went to Landmark Christian School and Trinity Christian School until 2020. Like her mother before her, she is continuing the family tradition by enrolling in Savannah College of Art and Design, from where she will graduate in 2024.

Walker Kessler’s girlfriend is a talented painter who frequently posts pieces of her work on social media. She first picked up a paintbrush when she was pretty young and has spent her entire life exploring the medium.

Maggie Hellgeth and Walker Kessler’s Relationship

Maggie and Walker belong to Atlanta, Georgia, but studied at different schools. It is not known when and how they started dating. It seems they have been together since 2021 and only share a little about each other on social media.

Maggie has mentioned Kessler in some of her Instagram stories and keeps their profile picture on Twitter. In a video under her Insta stories, Walker can be seen holding her as she hurls the ball into the basket. She shared this video on the NBA player’s birthday and captioned it, “Wishing the happiest birthday ever to my person.”

In another picture, Maggie is sitting on his shoulder, and the caption says, “so so thankful for you.” Fans now wish for the adorable couple to continue their joyful relationship and take it to the next level.