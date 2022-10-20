Meet Houston Astros Jeremy Peña’s Rumored Girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla

About Vasiliqi Turlla Parents Elisaveta Gunella Turlla (Mother), Nikollaq Turlla (Father) Nationality American Job Human Resources Partner Alumni University of New Haven, University of Maine, Bangor High School Works For Collins Aerospace Birth Year 1998 Ethnicity Albanian

Jeremy Peña recently revealed for whom he makes the heart sign gestures after big plays. While Houston Astros fans found out they’re directed at his mom, they’re also curious about Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend. He went public with his relationship with Vasiliqi Turlla in 2019, but both are extremely private. Fans are eager to know more about Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla, and hoping for confirmation that they are still together. So we reveal more about her background in this Vasiliqi Turlla wiki.

Vasiliqi Turlla’s Family

Vasiliqi Turlla was born in 1998 and hails from Bangor, Maine. Her parents, Elisaveta Gunella Turlla and Nikollaq Turlla are natives of Albania.

Elisaveta Gunella Turlla and Nikollaq Turlla settled in Bangor in 2000 and ran a local pizzeria there. In 2010, her parents became naturalized citizens of the U.S.

Vasiliqi Turlla’s Education and Career

Vasiliqi Turlla has been an athlete for most of her student life. She was part of the track and field team at Bangor High School before graduating in 2016. She participated in different events, including high jump and javelin.

Turlla was captain of the track and field team and competed in high jump while she attended the University of Maine. She had recorded personal and seasonal best stats by the time she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in neuroscience in 2020. Furthermore, she also worked for two years as an undergraduate research assistant.

She later attended the University of New Haven in Connecticut and received her MA in Industrial and Organizational Psychology in 2022. Turlla was active in the school’s Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) chapter and served as the director of communication and social media for a year.

Since 2021, Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla, has been an employee of Collins Aerospace within the human resources department. She was initially based in Rockford, Illinois, but now lives in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.