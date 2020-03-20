About Tyler Toney Age 30 Years Birth March 24, 1989 Plano, Texas Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches Spouse Bethany Briscoe October 2011 - Present Children Colton Toney, Barrett Toney Parents Pam Toney, Jeff Toney Address Texas Country United States Nationality American Job YouTuber, Director Alumni Texas A&M University Works For Dude Perfect LLC Hometown Prosper, Texas

While we are cooped up at home out of global social distancing necessity, Dude Perfect is keeping sports fans entertained. The quintet of college friends and athletes is made up of Coby and Cory Cotton, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and Tyler Toney. They make funny sports videos on YouTube and first went viral with their trick-shot video. Now that the sports leagues have suspended all games, Dude Perfect is keeping sports fans entertained. Tyler Toney is particularly memorable for doing the trick shots in their videos. No surprise the other four refer to him as their “leader.” Our Tyler Toney wiki gives a solo spotlight to the man in whose backyard Dude Perfect was born.

Tyler Toney Is from Texas

Tyler Nathan Toney was born on March 24, 1989 to Jeff and Pam Toney. Born in Plano, Texas, he grew up in nearby Prosper.

He spent most of his time in the local church community and youth athletics. Though his 5’9” height wouldn’t make him the tallest of athletes, he had the talent to make quarterback and nail basketball trick shots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His faith and his love for sports are what led him to form a lifelong friendship with the Cotton brothers, Jones, and Hilbert.

Advertisement

Also Read: Sydnee Goodman Wiki, Facts About The YouTuber

Toney Founded Dude Perfect with His College Roommates

After graduating high school, Toney went on to major in wildlife and fisheries at Texas A&M University. In college, Toney was looking for a social circle that shared his interests.

His high school basketball teammate, Garrett Hilbert, was majoring in architecture at Texas A&M. They would meet the twins, Coby and Cory Cotton, and later Cody Jones.

Advertisement

They would move into Toney’s ranch together and put a basketball hoop in the backyard. That’s where they made their first video, betting sandwiches on who would make the most insane trick shot.

Toney made the most shots as seen in their first YouTube video, “Backyard Edition,” in 2009. Within a week, the video garnered 100,000 views and they had become viral sensations.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Who Is Chandler from MrBeast’s YouTube Videos? Wiki & Facts to Know

They were doing interviews on shows like GMA and on ESPN. Endorsements and requests poured in as they posted funnier and more challenging videos.

Now Dude Perfect’s channel outranks pretty much every sports channel on YouTube with over 49 million subscribers and growing, while crossing well over 10 billion views.

The group turned their channel into a brand, and Toney serves as the director of this LLC. His dad, Jeff Toney, serves as the Chief Business Officer, handling day-to-day operations and partnership deals.

Also Read: Grant Thompson Wiki, Viral YouTuber “King Of Random” Dead in Paragliding Tragedy

Toney Is Married to Bethany Briscoe

Before Dude Perfect’s channel would become a full-time gig for the five of them, Toney graduated from college and had a regular job for a while. He would go on to marry Bethany Briscoe from Plano on October 21, 2011.

Bethany, a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University, is a former pageant queen who was crowned Miss OBU 2010. She was a graphic designer and taught third grade, but since 2018, she has been running a cottage food bakery, Cookie Doe, from her home.

Tyler and Bethany are parents to two kids, Barrett (born February 11, 2017) and Colton (born June 2019).

Also Read: Austin McBroom’s Wiki, Facts You Need To Know About The YouTuber