People loved listening to the sports commentary of former footballer Tyler Polumbus for three years. He provided an insightful game analysis, and fans couldn’t get enough. His followers were sad when they learned that Tyler Polumbus was leaving 104.3 The Fan. His passionate fan following wants to know what he has in store for them, specifically whether or not he plans to leave Denver. Fortunately for his followers, Tyler answered most of their questions.

Tyler Polumbus Exits 104.3 The Fan

Tyler was born and raised in Denver. He went to Cherry Creek High School and graduated with a degree in business management from the University of Colorado. He also played college football at the University of Colorado at Boulder. In 2008, the Denver Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Polumbus has also played for the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins, and Atlanta Falcons. In 2016, the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, and Polumbus was a member of that champion team. He retired in 2016 after eight NFL seasons.

In June 2017, he joined AM-850 KOA radio as a sideline reporter for Broncos fans. The radio station is owned by iHeartMedia and has a license to broadcast in Denver, Colorado. Dave Loan and Rick Lewis led the team. He also worked as an analyst and co-host of the morning drive show.

My contract at The Fan has come to an end. Thank you to all of the listeners that made the last 3 years a joy. We laughed & created memories, we consoled each other through the Broncos rough years, & together we did so much good through Pedal W/ Polumbus To Beat Ovarian Cancer — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 18, 2022

Tyler Polumbus joined a multi-year agreement with sports radio 104.3 The Fan in October 2019. He joined Darren McKee and Nick Ferguson on The Drive, weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m.

His followers were shocked when they found out Tyler Polumbus was leaving 104.3 The Fan. He announced his departure on September 19, 2022. He said, “My contract at The Fan has come to an end. Thank you to all of the listeners that made the last 3 years a joy. We laughed & created memories, we consoled each other through the Broncos rough years, & together we did so much good through Pedal W/ Polumbus To Beat Ovarian Cancer”.

The departure of Polumbus is one of several changes that are now taking place at 104.3 The Fan. On September 16, 2022, Sandy Clough also announced his retirement after 25 years. The same day, Shawn Drotar also announced the end of his show on The Fan with Sandy Clough. Drotar will keep working for 104.3 in a different role.

About his future plans, Tyler said on Twitter, “Not sure what’s next yet. For now, just thanks for being a part of the ride. Maybe we will go on a different ride soon.”