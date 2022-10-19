Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon

About Haley Dillon Age 30 Years Birth August 7, 1992 Snohomish, Washington Spouse Tyler Dillon (2014-Present) Children Oakley Ray (born on Nov 20, 2017), Kapton Reed (born on Oct 29, 2020) Siblings Rowan, Nick, Dakota Parents Darrald Carey (Father), Jackie Carey (Mother) Nationality American Job Actress Alumni Monroe High School, Washington State University

Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.

Haley Dillon’s Family

Haley Dillon was born on August 7, 1992, to Darrald and Jackie Carey in Snohomish, Washington. Currently, she resides in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Dillon has three siblings. The oldest is Rowan Carey, followed by Nick and Dakota Carey. Her older brother is an artist who excels in capturing the beauty of the surroundings on canvas. Meanwhile, Nick Carey runs Carey Homes LLC, where he serves as the builder and contractor, and his wife, Karlee Carey, handles functionality and design. And younger sister, Dakota Carey, studies in 11th grade.

Their dad is a member manager at Carey Brothers Rockeries LLC, a demolition and excavation company in Snohomish.

Haley Dillon’s Education and Career

Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, went to Monroe High School until 2010 and graduated from Washington State University, Pullman.

Haley Dillon is a former NBA dancer and made her home game dancing debut for the Charlotte Hornets on October 17, 2015. She kicked off the home game in her purple hornet uniform. At that time, her hubby was participating in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Kansas City, so he cheered her on social media.

Furthermore, Tyler Dillon’s wife is an actress signed with JTA Talent. She appeared in Luke Combs’ music video, “The Kind of Love We Make,” in June 2022. The actress has also appeared in films like Cornered and Land Rights by Southeast Showreels, including commercials for Bed Gear Pillow and Fleet Feet.

Haley Dillon also loves cooking and runs a YouTube cooking show, which she started recently in October. She is also a baker and has had a Facebook page named Haley’s Cakes since 2017.

Haley Dillon and Tyler Dillon’s Relationship and Kids

Haley and Tyler Dillon are from opposite coasts. After meeting at a race in Florida, the two soon found themselves deeply in love with one another.

The couple started dating in January 2012. The car racer popped the question on December 28, 2013, and the actress said yes.

On December 20, 2014, the lovebirds were married. Their wedding ceremony was held at the winery owned by Dillon’s grandfather, Richard Childress. The newlyweds rode in Dillon’s No. 3 RCR Xfinity Series car to the reception in true NASCAR fashion.

The NASCAR racer calls his wife his whole world, a partner in crime, and his best friend. Over the years, their love has grown, and they have a beautiful family of four.

The couple has two kids; a girl and a boy. Oakley Ray Dillon was born on November 20, 2017, while Kapton Reed Dillon was born on October 29, 2020.