Meet Boston Bruins Tyler Bertuzzi’s Girlfriend, Ashley Greasley

Tyler Bertuzzi, Canadian ice hockey forward, is acquired by Boston Bruins from the Detroit Red Wings recently. His girlfriend and the rest of the NHL fanbase are overjoyed with the deal. Ashley Greasley, Tyler Bertuzzi’s girlfriend, expressed her excitement about the transfer on her Instagram stories, where she also praised Bertuzzi’s legion of followers. Tyler’s fans, too, are curious about his personal life and want to know more about his partner. Therefore, we reveal the full biography of Tyler Bertuzzi’s girlfriend in this Ashley Greasley wiki.

Ashley Greasley’s Family

Ashley Greasley was born on January 29, 1995, and her family hails from Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. While we could not ascertain her parents, she is definitely related to Brad Greasley, Christine Greasley, Curtis Greasley, and Nicholas Greasley.

According to Ashley’s Instagram post in 2012, her mom is a number one fan of Tyler. Currently, Greasley lives in Detroit, USA, and may shift to Boston after the recent trade. She is the best friend of American ice hockey player Dylan Larkin’s girlfriend, Kenzy Wolfe.

On Tyler’s trade news, Kenzy posted a heartfelt Instagram story for Ashley and said, “We have been best friends for 7 years. I wish you, Ty, and sweet Kinny all the best in your next hockey adventure. Boston is lucky to have you all. I will miss you so much.”

Ashley Greasley’s Career

The details about Ashley’s education are unclear. However, a post shared by her boyfriend, Tyler, indicates that she graduated in 2013. The WAG is a social media influencer and partnered with a skincare line for mothers called Lavender Meadows Co during her pregnancy. She is also a lifestyle creator and often shares her fashion statement.

Ashley Greasley and Tyler Bertuzzi’s Relationship

The pair reportedly met at college and started dating. But they have pictures of them together dating back to 2012, proving they have known each other for a considerable amount of time.

The duo got engaged in 2020 and, after a year, announced Ashley’s pregnancy. They welcomed their baby girl, Kinsley Lea Bertuzzi, on March 11, 2022.

The couple lives with their fur babies, Aspen and Isla.