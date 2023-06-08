Meet Former Football QB Troy Aikman’s Rumored Girlfriend, Haley Clark

About Haley Clark Age 34 Years Birth March 2, 1989 Oklahoma Siblings Courtney Clark Merriman, Robert III Parents Susan Clark (Mother), Bob Clark (Father) Nationality American Job Senior director of sales Alumni Heritage Hall, Southern Methodist University Works For Q Clothier

The internet went wild when married NFL legend Troy Aikman posed for a series of steamy images with a young woman. Is the end of his marriage to Catherine ‘Capa’ Aikman, his second wife, hinted at in these photos? The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his new girlfriend appear to be on a romantic getaway in Italy right now. And their pictures with PDAs show that they are in a new relationship, according to internet nerds. The followers are curious to know more about Troy Aikman’s new girlfriend, Haley Clark. Therefore, we reveal the full biography of Troy Aikman’s rumored girlfriend in this Haley Clark wiki.

Haley Clark’s Family

Haley Clark was born on March 2, 1989, to Susan and Bob Clark in Oklahoma. Sadly, her mom passed away on July 31, 2016, after a brief battle with cancer. Susan left her job at a local advertising company to become a full-time mother, a position she relished and excelled at.

Haley’s dad is now married to Anna King Clark and is a president at RW Clark, Inc, the world’s first commercial breeder of pythons, supplying to zoos, institutions, and private collectors. He also delivered some animals to H.H., the crown prince of Dubai, in 2014.

Advertisement

Haley was raised alongside two siblings, Courtney Clark Merriman of Dalllas and Robert III of New York City.

Haley Clark’s Education and Career

Haley went to Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City until 2007. After that, she studied economic sociology at Southern Methodist University.

In addition to being a buyer intern at BUYER 10, Troy Aikman’s girlfriend interned for Fashion Industry Gallery owner Federico Mariel.

She was an associate wardrobe stylist and personal shopper at Buy Request in Dallas, Texas, from August 2011 to January 2012. After that, she started working for Bella Luxx as an account executive.

Advertisement

In addition, Haley Clark spent four years (from 2013 to 2017) working as the sales director for the fashion retailer Nordstrom Trunk Club. She then joined Surf Air in November 2017 as a membership executive and was promoted to director of charter in August 2018.

Advertisement

She joined Q Clothier in 2019 as a sales director and is now the senior director of sales there.

Haley Clark and Troy Aikman’s Relationship

Not much is known about Troy and Haley’s relationship. She shared pictures with him for the first time on June 7, 2023, and rumors started circulating about their alleged relationship.

Haley tagged the former footballer in steamy pictures from the Italian Riviera, where she can be seen kissing his cheek and touching his thigh. Troy, who is already married, received many harsh comments from internet users.

Advertisement

“What happened to Capa?” asked one user, while another user commented, “Too beautiful to go out with a married man. Lots of single.”

The alleged relationship between Troy and Haley has been received with a shock by many, as Troy has not announced a separation from his wife.

Troy tied the knot with his second wife, Catherine ‘Capa’ Aikman 2017. She is a fashion icon and co-founder of a mobile boutique called Luxeliner. Catherine has two sons from her previous relationship, while Troy has daughters from his first marriage with Rhonda Worthey.

Advertisement

His kids Jordan (born 2001) and Alexa (born 2002) also attended their dad’s second wedding with Capa in 2017. There isn’t much information about their current marital state in public records.

Talking about his first marriage, Troy and Rhonda were married for over a decade before calling it quits. The former couple met while working for Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s, where Rhonda worked as a publicist. While Aikman was the Cowboys team’s star quarterback. Before she met Troy, Worthey already had a daughter named Rachel from a previous marriage.

After they tied the knot, they quickly became one of Dallas’s most photographed sports couples. However, the couple announced their separation in 2011.

Also Read: Meet Ms. Rose, Pelicans PF Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend & Baby Mama

Capa, who still goes by Aikman’s last name on Instagram, hasn’t been seen in any recent posts with her husband. She shared her last Instagram post with the former quarterback in February 2020, where they can be seen in front of the Eiffel Tower.