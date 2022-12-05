Dolphins Trent Sherfield Is Going to Be a Dad! Meet the WR’s Wife, Marcella Sherfield

About Marcella Sherfield Known As Marcella Nicole Emmanuelli Age 25 Years Birth May 18, 1997 Florida Spouse Trent Sherfield (2019-present) Siblings Lorraine, Camille, Natalie Parents Mildred Emmanuelli (Mother), Ricky Emmanuelli (Father) Job Stylist Alumni Lipscomb University, Cypress Creek High School Ethnicity Puerto Rican

Trent Sherfield’s NFL career is on a steady rise, but he’s got greater things coming on the personal front. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver and accidental co-creator of the “butt punt” will soon be a dad! Trent Sherfield’s wife, Marcella Sherfield, is pregnant with their first child together. Many NFL fans recognize Marcella as Trent’s amazing cheerleader and longtime partner. And she’s responsible for her husband’s impeccable style and confidence, including dressing up a few other NFL pros. So we reveal more of her impressive background in this Marcella Sherfield wiki.

Marcella Sherfield’s Family

Marcella Nicole Sherfield (nee Emmanuelli) was born on May 18, 1997, and hails from Kissimmee, Florida. Her parents, Ricky and Mildred Emmanuelli, are from Puerto Rico. She was born in the U.S. shortly after her parents and sisters moved there.

Ricky Emmanuelli passed away in 2021. He is survived by his wife and their daughters, Lorraine, Camille, Natalie, and Marcella.

Advertisement

Marcella Sherfield’s father played basketball in college and professionally. He was a PE teacher later and a choreographer at the 1979 Panamerican Games inauguration in Puerto Rico.

As a dad, he encouraged his daughters in their respective sports and was their first coach. Consequently, Natalie Emmanuelli played professional basketball in Puerto Rico and on the Puerto Rico Women’s National Basketball Team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcella Sherfield (@marcella.sherfield) Advertisement

Advertisement

Marcella Sherfield’s Education and Career

Trent Sherfield’s wife was a student-athlete for most of her life. She was captain of the volleyball team at Cypress Creek High School and her club team.

She attended Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she played volleyball during the 2015, 2016, and 2017 seasons. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising.

After college Marcella Sherfield has turned to a career in fashion and design. She’s a stylist and personal shopper who also dabbles in interior design.

Advertisement

Fashion is her primary business, with a boast-worthy client list. Other than her husband, Marcella Sherfield has also styled Trent Sherfield’s former Arizona Cardinals teammates, Deandre Hopkins, Budda Baker, and Christian Kirk. She’s also a go-between for athletes and fashion brands for partnerships.

Marcella Sherfield and Trent Sherfield’s Relationship and Kids

Former Vanderbilt wide receiver Trent Sherfield and Lipscomb volleyball star Marcella Sherfield were not far from each other in college. It’s rumored that they’ve been together since before the football pro’s NFL career, but it’s unknown when and how they met.

Trent Sherfield signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018. A few months later, his mother, Tedrone Gouard, ecstatically celebrated her son’s engagement to his college sweetheart in February 2019.

Advertisement

They married a month later, on March 14, 2019. Marcella Sherfield moved to California when her husband signed with the San Francisco 49ers and then back to her home state of Florida when he joined the Miami Dolphins. She is now closer to her family based in Orlando.

Also Read: Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

The Sherfields are expecting their first child together. Trent Sherfield’s wife revealed she is 35 weeks along as of December in her latest Instagram post.