Seattle residents will bid farewell to another favorite anchor on Fox 13 this month. Longtime anchor, Travis Mayfield announced he is leaving KCPQ and this is his last week at the station. Viewers are reluctant to see him go and have a lot of questions about his departure. They mostly ask why Mayfield is leaving and where is he heading to next. Mayfield did answer a few queries but his regular viewers might not be too happy to hear he might not return to broadcast.

Travis Mayfield to Leave KCPQ

Travis Mayfield was born on September 27, 1978 and hails from Oregon but grew up in Washington. After graduating from Gonzaga University with a BA in PR, advertising and applied communication in 1999, he began his career at a Montana station.

He has worked in different Washington area stations for over a decade before coming to Q13 Fox News in 2014. Apart from being the station’s top-rated morning anchor, he also handled audience engagement and digital strategy.

Advertisement

Now after almost a decade, Travis Mayfield is leaving KCPQ. He announced through his official social media on October 25 and said his last day on air is October 29.

After nearly 8 years at KCPQ this will be my last week with that station. pic.twitter.com/hLTmjdpkzl — Travis Mayfield he/him/his🤹‍♂️ (@TravisMayfield) October 25, 2021

Regular viewers naturally had questions about his exit. Some wonder if contract negotiations fell out but there’s no indication of any bitterness between Mayfield and the station.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for those who want to know where is Mayfield’s next job, there’s a bit of a sad news. Mayfield is looking forward to sleeping in and spending more time with his husband, Curtis, and their son and daughter. He’s not keen on returning to work anytime soon.

Advertisement

Mayfield doesn’t have a next gig in the pipeline. Nor is he looking for one yet. He even hints at stepping back from broadcast and contemplating retirement.

What he does intend to do is continue to communicate on social media and build his next venture online. While his followers are dejected that Mayfield will probably not return to television, they wish him well and eagerly anticipate his social media venture.

This is the second popular Q13 News personality that viewers have bid farewell to this month. veteran meteorologist, MJ McDermott retired on October 1.