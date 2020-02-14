Tracy Roenick Wiki: Facts About Jeremy Roenick’s Wife

About Tracy Roenick Known As Tracy Vazza Age 49 Years Birth March 9, 1970 Gender Female Spouse Jeremy Roenick June 1992 - Present Children Brandi Taylor Roenick, Brett Roenick Siblings Stephen Vazza, Janine Vazza, Cheryl Vazza, Richard Vazza Parents Richard Vazza, Dorothy Vazza Address Scottsdale, Arizona Country United States Nationality American Job Equestrian Owns Roenicklife, LLC Alumni Northeastern University, Boston College, Thayer Academy Hometown Massachusetts

NHL pro-turned-hockey analyst, Jeremy Roenick is well known for courting controversy with his statements. But in December 2019, NBC Sports suspended him for threesome comments he made about his on-air colleague, Kathryn Tappen and his wife, Tracy Roenick. With Roenick now revealing that he won’t be returning to NBC Sports, the attention is on Tracy Roenick. She hasn’t spoken out about the controversy but she’s shown her support for her husband. Our Tracy Roenick wiki details what Jeremy said and more on his wife.

Tracy Roenick’s Father Was a Businessman

Born Tracy Vazza on March 9, 1970 to Richard Vazza and Dorothy Vazza. The family, including Tracy’s siblings, Richard, Cheryl, Janine, and Stephen hails from Massachusetts where Richard Vazza was a prominent real estate developer in Boston.

His company, Vazza Properties developed commercial properties in the Northeast, Florida and Arizona. In 2007, his company was working on a $150 million office and retail development in Gilbert, Arizona.

Richard Vazza passed away in July 2007 on a yacht in Falmouth Harbor. He was 66. His death was of natural causes.

Tracy’s mother, Dorothy was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2002. Jeremy Roenick, who was playing for Philadelphia Flyers then, stayed with the kids while Tracy was by her mother’s side. Dorothy succumbed to her disease in August 2002 at the age of 60.

Tracy and Jeremy Are High School Sweethearts

Jeremy Roenick was 13 when he and his family moved to Massachusetts and he enrolled at Thayer Academy. That’s where he met another freshman, Tracy Vazza.

They became friends, dated, and got engaged after she graduated from college and he was playing for the Chicago Blackhawks. They married on June 20, 1992 at the Boston Four Seasons.

Their daughter, Brandi Roenick was born on October 8, 1990 and currently resides in Germany. Their son, Brett Roenick, was born on July 5, 1997 and plays hockey at the University of San Diego.

Roenick Is an Equestrian

An avid equestrian, Roenick began competing in dressage in 1985 and made her national show career debut at the North American Young Rider Championships in 1989. That same year she graduated from Boston College and pursued a degree in business communications at Northeastern University, graduating in 1993.

The Roenicks live in Arizona and Tracy hadn’t competed in dressage since 2005. But she went on to make her return to the sport in 2015 effortlessly.

She continues to teach other young riders as a dressage trainer. But perhaps the best part about the sport is sharing the passion with her daughter who has competed as a USDF Region 5 Young Rider.

We had Such an Amazing winter season in FL. Now It's time to head west 🏆🐴✈️👋🏼 #untilnextseason #dressage pic.twitter.com/Acb3ceHCod — Tracy Roenick (@TracyRoenick) March 27, 2017

Since Roenick retired from the NHL, Tracy has served as his manager and also owns and runs their business entity, Roenicklife, LLC.

She Supported Jeremy During the Threesome Comment Controversy

In December 2019, Jeremy Roenick appeared on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast where his comments about his NBC Sports colleagues, Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp, and Anson Carter got him in hot water.

Roenick had said during the interview that he and Tracy vacationed with Tappen in Portugal and at least one person asked the trio if they were together.

“And then Kathryn says, ‘Will you shut up?’ She starts yelling at me. I play it off like, you know, we’re going to bed together every night, the three of us. Now, if it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen.” Roenick said. He also referred to his wife and Tappen as “blond bombshells” in the interview.

He also commented about Sharp saying his fellow analyst is “so beautiful,” and said, “I’d have to think about it if he asked me. … I wouldn’t say no right away.”

He also compared Sharp to himself and Carter saying, “‘It’s good to have a beautiful face that talks well that knows the game because it’s totally the opposite when me and Anson get on there.”

Roenick was suspended by NBC Sports less than a week after the interview. In January 2020, he apologized in a video on Twitter.

However, this February, Roenick took to Twitter again to reveal that he won’t be returning to NBC Sports after his suspension. NBC Sports also confirmed that they have parted ways with the former NHL pro since he joined the network in 2010.

Tracy hasn’t made any public comments on the matter. But it’s clear she has her husband’s back. She retweeted his recent video with a heart emoji and that says it all.

