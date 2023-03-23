Tracci Dial Leaving KNDU/ KNDO: Where Is the Tri-Cities Anchor Going?

Tracci Dial is a prominent and accomplished journalist who is adored by her fans. The people of the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas look forward to her evening newscast every day and enjoy every single story she produces. But the anchor recently announced her departure from Non Stop Local. And since the anchor’s announcement, there have been many questions from the public. The most pressing one is if she will also leave Tri-Cities for her new job. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her exit.

Tracci Dial to Leave KNDU/ KNDO

Tracci Dial is a northwest native who graduated from Lewis-Clark State College in 2010. Prior to that, when she was 19 years old, she landed her first reporting job at KRLC in Lewiston, Idaho.

She started working in television in 2007 as a production assistant at KLEW TV, where she stayed until 2012 and had numerous learning chances.

Advertisement

In 2012, Tracci joined the NBC Right Now KNDU/KNDO crew. And since then, there has been no looking back, people enjoy her work as a journalist by day and anchor by evening.

The anchor has received plenty of accolades so far. She was chosen as the best TV anchor in the Tri-Cities People’s Choice Awards in 2019. In 2020, the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce named her the 2020 ATHENA Young Professional of the Year. The same year, she was also honored by the National Speech and Debate Association as District Communicator of the Year.

Her ongoing series called Dialed In, where she interviews influential local and national figures, is well received by the audience. Furthermore, she also hosts the podcast Biggest Small Town in the Northwest.

And now the anchor has announced her departure from NBC Right Now. Tracci Dial is leaving KNDU/ KNDO for a new opportunity. She will now take on a new position as News Director for Northwest Public Broadcasting.

Advertisement

Also Read: Veteran Anchor Doug Geed & Others Leaving News 12 Long Island

Advertisement

Tracci will be on KNDU/ KNDO till the end of May 2023. However, she is not leaving Tr-Cities for her new job, which is a relief for her fans.