Margot Robbie’s Husband: Tom Ackerley Wiki and Facts To Know

The hottest couples in Tinseltown posed up a storm at the 2020 Golden Globes. But nothing was more exciting than the rare glimpse of sexy siren Margot Robbie with her husband, Tom Ackerley. Since making great strides in her acting career, Robbie has kept her personal life with Ackerley out of the public eye. So their Golden Globes date was a rare sighting of them together. While Robbie is a globally recognized star, her husband is no slouch, either. Ackerley’s net worth estimated at $4.0 million might seem paltry in comparison to Robbie’s $22.0 million fortune, but it speaks of his own achievements. They may be quite low-key, but Margot Robbie’s husband is worth some attention. So our Tom Ackerley has his accomplishments and more covered.

Tom Ackerley Is from the U.K.

Tom Ackerley (born 1990) was born and raised in Guildford in Surrey, England alongside his siblings. His father was a real estate agent who reportedly passed away shortly before Tom married. His mother, Nikki Ackerley, is managing director at Guildford-based Property House Marketing.

Tom graduated from Godalming College, in the U.K. He was a rugby player in his home country, too.

Back when they were dating, Tom and Robbie maintained a residence in London.

Tom and Robbie Were Housemates before Dating

The Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley love story started in 2013, when they were on the set of the World War II movie Suite Française. However, the Harley Quinn actress and Ackerley were friends long before that.

While working on the movie, Robbie formed a bond with her castmates and the crew. The cast and a few assistant directors ended up living together in a house in London, including Robbie and Ackerley.

While she was working on The Legend of Tarzan and Ackerley was on the crew of a Mission Impossible sequel, they began dating after a year of only being housemates. They kept their relationship a secret from the others living in the house with them. But when they found out, Robbie claimed that it was “dramatic,” until everyone settled down.

Robbie spoke with Vogue about how Ackerley changed her relationship status from “single” to “in a relationship.”

“I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long.” The Australian actress continued, “And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.”

Since then, Robbie and Ackerley have been caught leaving airports together, going to sporting events, and, of course, surfing in Australia, Robbie’s home country.

Ackerley Is a Director

Chances are, you’ve probably seen a few of Tom Ackerley’s movies. No, he’s not an undiscovered actor or a D-list celebrity; he’s a film director. That’s actually how Robbie and Ackerley met.

He’s also done work on films such as Rush, Macbeth, MI-5, and The Brothers Grimsby. He produced I, Tonya, Robbie’s most acclaimed film, in 2018.

Not surprisingly, for a man who makes a living through showbiz, Tom Ackerley’s Instagram account is all about movies and the Hollywood life.

He has over 21K followers on the photo-sharing app, and he goes by the name alpha_meows. He heavily promotes Margot Robbie on Instagram, along with his many other projects.

Ackerley and Robbie Have a Production Company

At the moment, the only baby that Robbie and Ackerley have is the production company they co-own together called LuckyChap Entertainment, founded in 2014. Having her own production company is one of Robbie’s many achievements as a rising star. But Robbie admits she finds it difficult to juggle her personal and professional lives.

“And you miss out on a lot of things, like you rarely go on holidays, you miss everyone’s weddings, everyone’s birthdays. I haven’t been home once this year, I haven’t seen my best friends, my nephew,” the actress said about the sacrifices she has had to make.

The pair started the production company with two of their childhood friends, Ackerley’s friend Josey McNamara (also an assistant director) and Robbie’s best friend, Sophia Kerr.

LuckyChap is also behind the upcoming DCEU flick Birds of Prey, which sees Robbie’s Harley Quinn at the helm.

Robbie and Ackerley Married in Australia

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley tied the knot in Byron Bay, Australia. The ceremony was very intimate, with only 50 guests in attendance.

The ceremony was so closely guarded, the guests weren’t even told about the location!

They were asked to come to different locations from Byron Bay, and collect in the Gold Coast, from where they were escorted in buses to the wedding venue.

The festivities began around 4.00 p.m in the afternoon. The couple exchanged their vows under a teepee style setting.

Robbie wore a Boho-chic white dress, which fit perfectly with the theme of their simple wedding. All in all, it was a classy affair, and Robbie shared her happiness with her Instagram followers later.

