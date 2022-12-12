Former MLB Pro TJ House Comes Out as Gay: Meet Fiancé Ryan Neitzel!

About Ryan Neitzel Age 31 Years Birth July 4, 1991 Ohio Nationality American Job ICFR Risk Manager Alumni Ohio State University Works For L3Harris Technologies

Former MLB pitcher TJ House came out as gay in December 2022, becoming the third former MLB pro to come out after Billy Bean and Glenn Burke. With his announcement, he also revealed he is engaged. TJ House’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé is Ryan Neitzel. With the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in Congress, House and Neitzel are going public with their relationship of many years. We reveal more about the background of TJ House’s boyfriend in this Ryan Neitzel wiki.

Ryan Neitzel’s Education and Career

Ryan Neitzel was born in Ohio on July 4, 1991, where he was also raised. He currently lives in Cleveland.

Neitzel studied accounting at Ohio State University Fisher College of Business. During that time, he was involved in non-profits, interned at a community house in Columbus, and was a student assistant controller at Ohio State University. He graduated with a BS in Business Management and Accounting.

From 2013 to 2020, he was an assurance manager at Ernst & Young in Cleveland. Since 2020, he’s been an ICFR risk manager at L3Harris Technologies in Florida.

Ryan Neitzel and TJ House’s Relationship

The Cleveland Guardians (then the Cleveland Indians) selected Glenn Anthony “TJ” House in the 2008 MLB draft. He played for the franchise from 2014 to 2016 before signing with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The former MLB pro had featured in Ohio native Ryan Neitzel’s Instagram at least since 2019. Neitzel has also had appearances on House’s Instagram. However, neither confirmed their relationship until 2022.

TJ House came out as gay on December 8, referring to the Respect for Marriage Act passed by Congress this month in his Facebook post. In the same post, he announced his engagement to Ryan Neitzel.

House and Neitzel have received messages of support and congratulations on social media. TJ House’s followers are especially ecstatic about this huge development in his personal life.