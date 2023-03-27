Meet Northwestern Wildcats RB Evan Hull’s Fiancée, Tienne Roose

About Tienne Roose Age 22 Years Birth May 19, 2000 Minnesota Siblings Thalia Johnson, Vadell Johnson, Jermaine Johnson II Parents June Roose-Thomas (Mother), Jay Johnson (Father) Nationality American Alumni Eden Prairie High School, Grand Canyon University

Evan Hull is heading to the 2023 NFL Draft and potentially joining his future brother-in-law in the league. After the draft, the Northwestern Wildcats running back is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Tienne Roose. After seeing her brother do the same, Roose hopes to see her fiancé achieve his NFL dreams. Her family has its own underdog story that Netflix subscribers will find familiar. So, we reveal more about Evan Hull’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Tienne Roose, in this wiki.

Tienne Roose’s Family

Born on May 19, 2000, Tienne Roose hails from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. She is the youngest child of June Roose-Thomas and Jay Johnson.

Tienne Roose grew up alongside her siblings, Thalia Johnson, Vadell Johnson, and Jermaine Johnson II. Her brother, Jermaine Johnson II, is the former defensive end of the Independence Community College Pirates who featured on Last Chance U season 4.

Jermaine Johnson transferred to Georgia and later to Florida State. The New York Jets selected him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tienne Roose’s Education and Career

Tienne Roose and her siblings attended Eden Prairie High School. And after graduating, she enrolled at Grand Canyon University in 2018.

Roose balanced work with academics and received a BS in Biology and Pre-medicine in 2021. And her footballer brother couldn’t help but gush about how proud he was of his little sister for accomplishing her pre-med degree in three years.

After college, Roose briefly worked as a sales rep at AT&T. In 2019, she handled patient services at Twin Cities Orthopedics.

According to her Instagram, Roose is currently a grad student of kinesiology at the University of Florida. She’s also a personal trainer and Pilates instructor. Moreover, she’s building an online brand, Body By Tienne, as a fitness influencer.

Tienne Roose and Evan Hull’s Relationship

Evan Hull played football at Maple Grove High School. Tienne Roose attended the school for three months, and they met during that short stint when they were 15.

The young couple began dating on July 7, 2016, making their relationship work long distance while attending different colleges. And when Roose graduated early, she moved to Chicago to be with the footballer.

Hull proposed to Roose in Dublin, Ireland. And in August 2022, they announced their engagement to their social media followers.

Roose and Hull picked the anniversary of their relationship, July 7, 2023, as their wedding date. And the nuptials will take place in their hometown of Minneapolis.