Terri Stubblefield Wiki: Facts about Dana Stubblefield’s Ex-Wife

About Terri Stubblefield Known As Terri Lynn Trotter, Terri Braxton Age 49 Years Birth June 11, 1971 Santa Clara County, California Gender Female Spouse Dana Stubblefield (2009),

Mike Braxton (Divorced) Siblings Cindy Ponciano Parents Linda Trotter, John Trotter Address California Country United States Nationality American Brands Beyond Treasures

Terri Stubblefield has been thrust into an unwelcome spotlight in 2020, as her ex-husband, Dana Stubblefield, was convicted of rape in July 2020. The former NFL pro was accused of sexual assault in 2016. Shortly after, Terri filed for divorce from her husband. Since Dana’s conviction, the Internet is curious to know where his wife is. So, we’ve got Terri Stubblefield’s wiki for everything on the former football WAG.

Terri Stubblefield’s Family

Terri Lynn Trotter was born on June 11, 1971 in California. She is the younger of two daughters born to John and Linda Trotter.

Terri’s sister, Cindy, is married to Davy Ponciano. Cindy Ponciano and her husband have two children.

John Trotter passed away on January 12, 2004.

Terri and Dana Stubblefield’s Relationship

Terri Trotter was previously married to one Mike Braxton until at least 2004. After her divorce from her first husband, Trotter married former NFL pro, Dana Stubblefield, in 2009.

In May 2016, Dana Stubblefield was accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman who was reportedly a babysitter for Terri and Dana’s kids. The incident reportedly happened in April 2015, but Dana wouldn’t be contacted by investigators until March 2016.

Terri filed for divorce from her husband of seven years on February 29, 2016. Divorce documents state February 17 as the date of separation.

Terri has never publicly spoken about the sexual assault accusations against her now ex-husband. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce. Terri also requested full custody of their kids, who were one and four years old back then, as well as spousal support, and offered visitation rights for Dana.

Dana Stubblefield was convicted of rape on July 27, 2020. He is facing 15 years to life behind bars.

Terri Stubblefield’s Career

Terri Stubblefield and her business partner, Rachel Klaerner, started their jewelry brand Beyond Treasures in 2014 with their first store in the Village Square shopping center at Meridian and Hamilton avenues in San Jose, California. Beyond Treasures fit right in with Stubblefield’s passion for jewelry.

The store carried fine jewelry designs from a variety of vendors, and the business partners also created custom designs with the help of their onsite jeweler.

Beyond Treasures isn’t Stubblefield’s first foray into the jewelry business. She previously managed another jewelry store before starting her own.

Terri Stubblefield is not active on social media. But Beyond Treasures is still open and she is presumably still involved in it.

