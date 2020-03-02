Taylor Tomlinson Wiki: Facts about the Comedian Having a “Quarter-Life Crisis” on Netflix

About Taylor Elyse Tomlinson Age 26 Years Birth November 4, 1993 Gender Female Siblings Drea Tomlinson, Page Tomlinson, Brinn Tomlinson Parents Eric Tomlinson, Angela Tomlinson, Serina Ortiz (stepmom) Nationality American Alumni Temecula Valley High School Hometown Temecula, California

Age is just a number, Taylor Tomlinson proves. She is young, but she has spent a decade making people laugh. The comedian now joins Netflix’s rib-tickling lineup of comedians with her first hour-long stand-up special, Quarter-Life Crisis, premiering on March 3. Tomlinson pokes fun at the twenties age group, and became instantly relatable to Internet users as soon as the trailer dropped. If you haven’t caught up with this smart comedian dropping truth bombs about youth, our Taylor Tomlinson wiki is the perfect primer for you.

Taylor Tomlinson’s Mother Passed Away When She was a Teen

Taylor Elyse Tomlinson was born on November 4, 1993 and is from California. She is the eldest of four daughters born to Angela Browning Tomlinson and Eric Tomlinson.

Taylor spoke about her parents and relationships in a podcast, describing how things changed when her mother was pregnant with her. Her parents were still in college when they married. Angela didn’t finish college because she was pregnant with Taylor.

Angela and Eric went on to have three more daughters, Brinn, Page, and Drea.

Angela passed away on August 14, 2002. She is survived by Taylor, her other daughters, and her husband.

Eric Tomlinson remarried Serina Ortiz in 2003. Together with his mother, Jan Tomlinson, and Serina, he runs a real estate business in Temecula.

Brinn is studying communication disorders at California State University, Fullerton. Page graduated from Palomar College, while Drea is studying at Fullerton College.

Tomlinson Began Doing Stand-Up at 16

In her comedy, Tomlinson has often referenced her childhood growing up in a religious family. The Temecula Valley High School graduate was 16 and set to go to college the following year when her father planned an interesting activity to bond with his eldest daughter.

He signed them up for a stand-up comedy class, and because their household is very religious, the class was run by a Christian comedian who performed regular in churches. Sixteen-year-old Tomlinson was a natural at stand-up and impressed the coach.

He encouraged a teenaged Taylor to join his church performances as the opening act. The platform gave her an early start, while avoiding the problem of underage comedians who can’t perform at 21+ comedy clubs.

Tomlinson continued performing in churches for two years, until she found herself outgrowing church comedy. “If you’re going to work in churches, you have to stay very clean and really careful for the rest of your career.” She continues, “Otherwise, you know, a swear word could end it for you. I wanted to talk about things in my comedy that would be too dark for church,” she said.

She gradually phased into non-church comedy stages when she set off to college.

Tomlinson Performed on Late-Night Shows

When Tomlinson went to college at 17, she found scheduling time for stand-up was more difficult than she imagined. But she also knew she wanted to keep doing it.

“Another comic said to me ‘you’re good and you’re not going up [on stage] enough. If you went up as much as possible, you would get even better, even faster. Quite frankly, if you, if you don’t make it as a comedian, it’s not just anybody’s fault but your own,’” Tomlinson recalls of the life-changing moment.

With a new passion for comedy, she began booking more shows, and built a steady popularity. By the time she was 20, she was invited to perform at colleges and earning enough through standup to quit her part-time job and school to solely focus on comedy.

While performing at college venues, she was selected for Last Comic Standing, where she made it to the top 10 in season 9. Since then she’s been touring and performing to large crowds.

She’s even taken her funny content to television, performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, MTV’s Safe Word, Laugh Factory, Inside Jokes, Last Call With Carson Daly, and Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party.

Together with her best funny friends, Kelsey Cook and Delanie Fischer, she hosts the Self-Helpless podcast.

Tomlinson was romantically linked to fellow comedian, Kyle Ka. While they’ve never explicitly confirmed their relationship, she would mention an unnamed boyfriend in her comedy routines. However, in 2019, she tweeted she had broken up with the unidentified boyfriend.

Now that I’m single I can’t wait to find out if I’m a catch or a disease. — Taylor Tomlinson (@taylortomlinson) September 13, 2019

Tomlinson made her Netflix debut in a 15-minute segment on 2018’s The Comedy Lineup Part 1. Quarter-Life Crisis marks her first hour-long stand-up special, where she pokes fun at her generation, including herself.

