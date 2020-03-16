Taylor Misiak Wiki: Facts About the Actress Playing Lil Dicky’s Girlfriend on “Dave”

About Taylor Misiak Age 28 Years Birth February 17, 1992 Gender Female Siblings Darren Misiak Parents Trina Misiak, Dave Misiak Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Actress Alumni Ithaca College, Eastview High School Hometown Apple Valley, Minnesota Shows Dave Boyfriend Tony Yacenda

Comedic rapper Lil Dicky, who is sometimes known by his real name, Dave Burd, now stars in the FXX comedy series Dave, based on his early life. While the Lil Dicky fans are overjoyed watching how Dave emerges into his viral rap persona, the show’s breakout star is turning out to be Taylor Misiak. She plays Dave’s girlfriend, Ally, who has to put up with Dave’s shenanigans towards his rap music dreams. Misiak is witty and has the talent for comedic acting, making her the one you need to keep an eye on. Our Taylor Misiak wiki is the perfect primer on this rising actress.

Taylor Misiak Is from Minnesota

Taylor Misiak was born on February 17, 1992 to Dave and Trina Misiak. Her parents raised Taylor and her brother, Darren, in Apple Valley, Minnesota.

Taylor graduated from Eastview High School where she won multiple honors for her theater skills. She was even named a Minnesota Scholar of Distinction in Theatre Arts.

Misiak would move to New York to study at Ithaca College. She now resides in California, where her acting career is thriving.

Her brother, meanwhile, is a film student at the University of Kansas. Their parents still reside in Apple Valley.

Misiak Worked with Lil Dicky Before

Taylor Misiak has shown she has the talent for the entertainment business since at least high school. Her resume boasts skills like improv, art, cosmetology, and yoga along with a BFA in acting from Ithaca College, where she was named to the Dean’s List. She even has improv experience with the Upright Citizens Brigade.

Misiak worked in theater in college and in local L.A. productions. But it’s her on-camera experience that got her noticed.

Besides appearances in American Vandal, I Feel Bad, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and About A Boy, her first major role came in the Verizon Go90 series, We Are CVNT5. She played an over-ambitious social media manager for a music duo in this hilarious EDM mockumentary.

Misiak first collaborated with Lil Dicky in the 2017 video short, Pillow Talking. And now they’ve reunited for the rapper’s FXX semi-autobiographical series, Dave. She’s already gaining attention for her comedic timing and not getting overshadowed by Lil Dicky.

Misiak Is Dating Tony Yacenda

There’s been some speculation that Taylor Misiak is Lil Dicky’s real-life girlfriend. But their relationship is strictly professional.

Misiak’s real-life boyfriend is Tony Yacenda, who features on her social media just as she does on his. Yacenda is a writer, director, and producer who has directed episodes of American Vandal, as well as Lil Dicky’s Pillow Talking and Lil Dicky Feat. Chris Brown: Freaky Friday.

