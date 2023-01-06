Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Louisiana News Anchor Going?

Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcast career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue on broadcast. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.

Tayler Davis Signs Out from KSLA

Baton Rouge native, Tayler Davis received her bachelors in political science with a minor in communications from the University of Louisiana-Monroe in 2016. She earned her masters in communications and media studies from Grambling State University in 2018.

Davis’ initial broadcast experience was through an internship at KNOE in Monroe and working at campus newspaper and radio station. While in college, she also worked as a bank teller at JP Morgan Chase.

Tayler Davis’ first professional broadcast job was at the Arkansas station, KTVE-KARD. She was a part-time editor for less than a year.



In 2019, she moved to Cape Girardeau, Missouri where she was a fulltime reporter at KFVS. She was there till 2021 when she returned to Louisiana.

Davis has been part of the KSLA news team since then. Besides anchoring the evening newscasts, she also handled MMJ duties at News 12.

At the start of 2023, Davis informed her social media followers that she is leaving KSLA. Her last day on air at News 12 was on January 3.

Davis is now heading to Cincinnati, Ohio. While wishing her well, KSLA revealed that she is joining a sister station in the Queen City.

Neither have revealed details about her new job, including when she starts at her new job. We’ll just have to wait and keep an eye on her social media for further details.

As much as her followers in Shreveport are happy for Davis, they’re going to miss. Nonetheless, Davis assured that Louisiana will always be home to her.