Meet Tarah Murrey, New Texas Rangers Pro Marcus Semien’s Wife

As the 2023 MLB season is set to begin, the attention is on Marcus Semien and his family after signing a $175.0 million deal with the Texas Rangers. The shortstop’s high school sweetheart and wife, Tarah Murrey, knows the ups and downs of athletic life. Apart from growing up in a family of professional athletes, she’s got her own experience to boast about. With Semien’s career taking him to different franchises, she’s helped the family adjust wherever they move while balancing motherhood. So we shed more light on the background of Marcus Semien’s wife in this Tarah Murrey wiki.

Tarah Murrey’s Family

Tarah Lynnette Murrey was born on March 28, 1990, in Santa Clara, California, and grew up in El Cerrito. She is the youngest of four children born to Douglas and Barbara Murrey. Tarah and her siblings, Jerryck, Russell, and Brittney, grew up in an athletically-inclined family.

Their father played basketball at San Jose State. The Golden State Warriors selected him in the 1981 NBA draft. Meanwhile, their mother also played volleyball at San Jose State.

Tarah’s brothers played basketball in college. Jerryck Murrey, also played professional basketball internationally, while Brittney Murrey played volleyball at UC Riverside.

Tarah Murrey’s Education and Career

Like her parents and siblings, Tarah was also an athlete. She played high school and club volleyball at St. Mary’s High School and Golden Bear Volleyball Club, respectively. The championship teams she was part of include the USA youth girl’s national team at the 2007 World Championships.

Although she had no shortage of role models at home, Tarah credits her sister, Brittney, for shaping her as a volleyball player.

Murrey majored in sociology at the University of California, Berkeley. She was part of the Cal Golden Bears volleyball team from 2008 to 2011 and was a two-time All-American.

After graduating in 2012, Murrey briefly played professional volleyball in Italy and Puerto Rico. She returned to her alma mater as a volunteer assistant coach for the Cal Golden Bears volleyball team in 2015.

Her last known job was in 2016 as a sports coordinator at the Piedmont Recreation Department.

Tarah Murrey and Marcus Semien’s Relationship and Kids

Marcus Semien grew up in El Cerrito and played baseball at St. Mary’s and UC Berkeley. He’s reportedly been with Tarah Murrey throughout their student life before they married on January 28, 2012. By then, the Chicago White Sox had selected Semien in the 2011 MLB draft.

Murrey and Semien are parents to three boys—Isaiah (born August 29, 2016), Joshua (born May 30, 2018), and Eli (born January 2021).