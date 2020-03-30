About Tara Terpening Known As Tara Terpening Diffie Age 37 Years Birth April 3, 1982 Gender Female Spouse Joe Diffie May 2018 - March 2020 (Death) Children Reaux Siblings Brock Terpening, Ty Terpening Parents Julie Brouillette Parlier, Lee Terpening Address Nashville, Tennessee Country United States Nationality American Hometown East Peoria, Illinois

Country musician, Joe Diffie passed away on March 29, 2020, at the age of 61 only a couple of days after revealing he had tested positive for COVID-19. Diffie passed away of coronavirus complications leaving behind his wife and kids. Joe has had a few turns down the aisle, the last time being with Tara Terpening. Diffie’s relationship history seems to stop at his third marriage and many didn’t seem to realize he was with his fourth wife at the time of his death. Our Tara Terpening Diffie wiki sheds light on Joe Diffie’s marriage.

Tara Terpening Is from Illinois

Tara Terpening was born on April 3, 1982 to Lee Terpening and Julie Brouillette Parlier. She and her brothers, Ty and Brock, were raised in East Peoria, Illinois.

Tara currently calls Nashville her home while her family is still based in East Peoria. Her parents appear to have separated and her mom remarried.

Lee Terpening featured in local news in 2013 when he helped a local resident return a portrait of a Vietnam War hero to the deceased’s family. Julie Parlier works in the local school district.

Tara is a licensed insurance sales agent. She worked for State Farm in East Peoria and in Tennessee.

Terpening Married Joe Diffie in 2018

It’s unclear how and when Joe Diffie met Tara Terpening. They have been together at least since 2017. They would go on to tie the knot on May 26, 2018 in a ceremony at the Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville.

While Terpening’s relationship history is unknown, Joe Diffie’s love life is well documented in the media. Their 2018 wedding was Diffie’s fourth time walking down the aisle.

He was first married to Janise Parker when they were in college but divorced in 1986.

Diffie later married the nurse technician, Debbie Jones, two years after divorcing Parker. Their marriage ended in 1996 after a bitter divorce owing to Diffie’s affair with NASCAR legend, Davey Allison’s widow, Liz Allison.

He then married police officer, Theresa Crump in 2000 but filed for divorce in 2015. While Diffie’s filings cited irreconcilable differences, Crump claimed his alleged infidelity is the reason behind their separation. Diffie was ordered to pay some hefty alimony to Crump.

Terpening Has a Daughter

Before she married Diffie, Terpening was a mom of a daughter, Reaux (born October 2010). Reaux walked her mother down the aisle when Tara married Joe Diffie.

Diffie had two children, Parker and Kara, with Janise. Parker was Joe’s on-road manager for a while and Kara tried to launch her music career with American Idol.

He had two sons, Drew and Tyler with Jones. Tyler was born with Down Syndrome and nearly died in 1991 from complications related to a tonsillectomy.

He has a daughter, Kylie Tarissa (born 2004) during his marriage to Crump. From social media pictures, it’s clear that Kylie adores Reaux.

According to reports, Joe Diffie is survived by Tara and seven children, including Reaux.

