Meet Taquana Houston, NFL CB Greedy Williams’ Girlfriend

Greedy Williams might be moving his family to Philly after the cornerback reportedly signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL pro is low-key about his private life but nonetheless gives glimpses of his family on social media. Williams has been with Taquana Houston long before he was a professional athlete. They’ve been balancing parenthood with the uncertainties of Williams’ football career for a long time. Yet, there’s very little known about Greedy Williams’ girlfriend. We deep-dive into her background in this Taquana Houston wiki.

Taquana Houston’s Family

Taquana Houston was born on October 7, 1997, and hails from Shreveport, Louisiana. She is the daughter of Tanya Houston.

She has at least one sister, Chelsy Ashley. Both dote on each other’s kids even though they reside in different cities.

Taquana’s Facebook activity reveals she’s very close to her siblings and cousins. But not much is known about her father and relatives.



Taquana Houston’s Career

Taquana Houston hasn’t detailed her early life and details about her work. She seemingly collaborated with her relatives to launch a business.

She also operates Soft Life, an online clothing collection. The brand includes a line of comfy graphic t-shirts as well as glassware.

Taquana Houston and Greedy Williams’ Relationship and Kids

Andraez “Greedy” Williams grew up in Shreveport and played college football at Louisiana State University. He’s been in a relationship with Taquana Houston long before the Cleveland Browns selected him in the 2019 NFL draft.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Khloe, on February 27, 2017. Their son, Ahmar, was born on July 7, 2021.

Around the time their son was born, Taquana began referring to Greedy as her “fiancé.” She especially gushes about what an amazing dad the footballer is. She revealed that he assured her every step of the way when she was anxious about childbirth.