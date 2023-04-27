News Reporter Taisha Walker Is Leaving KPRC 2 Houston

Taisha Walker of KPRC 2 News has done a fantastic job as a reporter for the community in Houston. The city’s residents entrust her to provide them with the latest stories during difficult times. However, the reporter has now announced her departure after five years. Taisha Walker is leaving KPRC 2 News as she has accepted an excellent opportunity. Read on to learn more about the reporter’s exit from the news station here.

Taisha Walker to Exit KPRC 2 Houston

Taisha Walker is of Jamaican descent but was born and raised in Queens, New York. In 2006, She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Georgia’s Clark Atlanta University.

The reporter received a master’s in broadcast journalism in 2008 from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications in Syracuse, New York. While attending Newhouse, she interned for NBC Nightly News’ Emmy Award-winning senior investigative unit correspondent Lisa Myers in Washington, D.C.

In 2010, Walker started her professional career with KOTA Territory News in Rapid City, South Dakota. After that, she made stops at Charleston, West Virginia, and Kansas City before joining KPRC 2 Houston in 2018.

During her time at the station, Walker told some remarkable stories—like how, during the pandemic’s peak, individuals went to sketchy pop-up COVID testing places expecting immediate results but were disappointed. And that story earned an Emmy nomination, also.

But now, KPRC 2’s reporter Taisha Walker has announced her departure. She revealed that she is leaving the station for a fantastic opportunity that she has yet to disclose.

Walker said, “I have decided to leave KPRC 2 after 5 years. I accepted a wonderful opportunity, which will allow me to stay here in Houston and tell stories in a different capacity. I am ecstatic about what the future holds.”

Taisha Walker will be on the newscasts a few days before signing off for the last time on May 3, 2023.