The people of Texas rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN for a different and exciting opportunity. She calls Central Texas a home away from her home, and her fans are also connected with her. After her departure announcement, her followers are keen on learning about her next adventure. One of their most important concerns is if Taheshah is also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah has to say about her exit and future plans.

Taheshah Moise Bids Farewell to KCEN

Taheshah Moise earned her BS in communications and broadcast journalism from Liberty University in 2014. Right after graduation, she moved to Waco, Texas, and joined KXXV as a morning and midday news anchor.

She worked there until 2017 and then moved to North Carolina and joined WFMY News 2 as an evening anchor. A number of her stories went viral and were aired on major TV stations like USA Today and the national talk show The Talk.

Her coverage of the nightmare pedicure went viral and forced the State of North Carolina to clarify pedicure regulations.

In 2018, the anchor worked on the team that won an award for their coverage of the Rev. Billy Graham’s life and legacy. The news coverage was so good that the team won an award for breaking news coverage from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters. A nomination for an Emmy Award was also received for the coverage. It was also a finalist for the breaking news/big story coverage category at the TEGNA Pinnacle Awards.

Taheshah Moise moved back to Central Texas in April 2021 and joined KCEN as the morning news anchor. She became an important part of people’s morning routines. Besides, she also developed a bond with the people here and called this her home away from home, which is Massachusetts.

Her followers are naturally saddened as Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN. She wrapped her last day at the station on January 20, 2023. The cast and crew of Texas Today said their heartfelt goodbyes to the news anchor with a heartfelt farewell message.

Moise is not just leaving the station; she is leaving the news industry too. She will embark on a new journey in the corporate communications/PR/marketing world. And she intends to keep her Facebook page active to stay connected with her followers.