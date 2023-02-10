Meet Lakers SG Max Christie’s Girlfriend, Hoosiers Baller Sydney Parrish

About Sydney Parrish Age 21 Years Birth October 10, 2001 Indiana Siblings Lauryn Parrish Parents Aimee Parrish (Mother), Shawn Parrish (Father) Nationality American Alumni Indiana University Bloomington

With the recent trade rumors surrounding Los Angeles Lakers Max Christie, the franchise and social media are curious to know more about his private life. The NBA rookie guard went public with his romance at the 2022 NBA draft when the couple was spotted together. Max Christie’s girlfriend, Sydney Parrish, is well-known in collegiate basketball circles and is a strong prospect for a professional athletic career. Find out about her background in this Sydney Parrish wiki.

Sydney Parrish’s Family

Sydney Parrish was born on October 10, 2001, and a native of Fishers, Indiana. She is the youngest of two daughters born to Shawn and Aimee Parrish and grew up in a family of athletes.

Her dad, Shawn Parrish, played basketball at Ball State. Meanwhile, her mom, Aimee, was a basketball player at Valparaiso.

Sydney’s older sister, Lauryn Parrish, was the star of the University of Kansas swim team.

Sydney Parrish’s Education and Career

Like her parents, Sydney Parrish is also a student-athlete and a talented basketball player. Parrish was named 2020 IndyStar Miss Basketball, among other honors, at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

After graduating in 2020, Parrish played her first collegiate basketball season at the University of Oregon. She played with the Ducks in the 2020–21 and 2021–22 seasons before she transferred.

Parrish committed to Indiana University Bloomington and is now a guard on the Hoosiers women’s basketball team.

Sydney Parrish and Max Christie’s Relationship

Illinois native Max Christie played college basketball at Michigan State before the Los Angeles Lakers selected him in the 2022 NBA draft. At the draft, he went public with his relationship with Sydney Parrish.

They’ve been dating at least since Parrish transferred to Indiana. However, it’s unclear how the couple met and began dating.

Christie and Parrish have had a few appearances on each other’s Instagram pages and their respective basketball games. And they’re also leaving cute comments under each other’s Instagram posts.