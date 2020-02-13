Susan Brown Wiki: Facts About Michael Bloomberg’s Ex-Wife

About Susan Elizabeth Barbara Brown Known As Susan Brown, Susan Bloomberg Gender Female Spouse Michael Bloomberg 1976 - 1993 (Divorced),

Charles Henry Meyer (Divorced) Children Emma Bloomberg, Georgina Leigh Bloomberg Parents Donald W. J. Brown, Annette E. Morris Alumni Queen Margaret's School Birth Year 1948 Hometown Yorkshire, England

Michael Bloomberg is locked in a heated war of words with President Trump as the former NYC Mayor vies for the Democratic candidacy in the 2020 presidential race. Bloomberg’s race for the White House has shifted the focus on his very public life. He’s been in a relationship Diane Taylor for two decades and she has served as the unofficial First Lady of New York City. But in the past, Bloomberg was married to Susan Brown who is the mother of their two daughters. Brown was notoriously private and the life of the wife of a billionaire businessman-turned-politician was not for her. They are said to remain very good friends but she prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Our Susan Brown wiki elaborates more on the woman who was once married to Michael Bloomberg.

Susan Brown’s Father Was an R.A.F. Officer

Born Susan Elizabeth Barbara Brown in 1948, she grew up in Yorkshire, England where her parents are from. Susan’s father, Donald W. J. Brown, retired from the UK’s Royal Air Force a wing commander

Her mother, Annette E. Morris was from Malta, and Susan also followed her mother’s Jewish faith.

Advertisement

Susan attended Queen Margaret’s School in York and studied at Le Manoir in Neuchatel, Switzerland. She was a secretary at the Salomon Brothers London office, the famous New York-based investment bank that shuttered in 2003.

Also Read: Facts About Billionaire Robert F. Smith’s Ex-Wife, Suzanne McFayden

Brown and Bloomberg Married in 1976

Susan Brown had previously been married to one Charles Henry Meyer in her home country. After their divorce, she came to New York where she lived at the historic Barbizon Plaza Hotel, a female-only hotel on Manhattan’s East Side.

In New York, a mutual friend introduced Brown and Michael Bloomberg. It’s unclear how long they were together before they married.

Bloomberg was 34 and Brown was 28 when they married on December 15, 1976. The famed Rabbi David M. Posner performed the ceremony in Temple Emanu‐EL.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Joan Baim Simon Wiki, Facts About Neil Simon’s First Wife

Advertisement

They Have Two Daughters

Brown gave birth to their eldest daughter, Emma in 1979. Their younger daughter, Georgina Leigh Bloomberg was born on January 20, 1983.

Georgia is best known as an equestrian and philanthropist. She has a son, Jasper Michael Brown Quintana who was born in December 2013. Her son’s father, Argentine Olympic show jumping rider, Ramiro Quintana is not part of her or her son’s life.

Emma, the more private of the two Bloomberg heiresses, studied at Harvard and Princeton and briefly worked at City Hall when her father was the mayor. After marrying Chris Frissora in 2005, she became more active in the nonprofit circuit.

Advertisement

In early February 2020, it was revealed that Emma had quietly divorced Frissora. She remarried Jeremiah Kittredge, the disgraced charter school advocate and they kept their marriage a secret for a year till Michael Bloomberg announced his bid for the presidency.

Also Read: Facts About Michael Douglas’ Ex-Wife, Diandra Luker

Brown and Bloomberg Divorced in 1993

The 2009 book, Mike Bloomberg: Money, Power, Politics by Joyce Purnick said that Brown initiated divorce proceedings in 1993, after 17 years of marriage.

“I was the one who pushed for a divorce because he was working all hours of the day and night, and I was in a country that wasn’t my own and very lonely,” Brown was quoted in the book from an old interview.

Their children stated that their parents weren’t compatible. Brown preferred to preserve her privacy and not be social all the time.

Their divorce was amicable and Bloomberg has stated that his ex-wife is his “best friend.” Reports claim that the family shared the same house for months after Susan and Michael split. Brown even reportedly moved in with Bloomberg and their daughters temporarily when one of her later relationships ended.

Brown has celebrated holidays with Bloomberg, their daughters, and Diane Taylor. She’s also been present on her ex-husband’s campaigns.

Don’t Miss: Facts About Deval Patrick’s Wife, Diane Patrick