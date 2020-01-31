Story behind Every Killer Featured in Netflix’s “I Am A Killer” Season 2

For all the true-crime enthusiasts hooked on Netflix’s array of offerings in this addictive genre, I Am a Killer is back with another gripping season. The series gets up close and personal with more inmates and the compelling stories that put them on Death Row. Likened to the raved-about Making a Murderer, I Am a Killer focuses on one criminal every episode, who narrates their own tales of how they became killers. Before you add this series to your weekend binge-list, we’ve answered a few questions about each killer covered this season, including what happened to them and where they are now.

Lindsay Haugen

On September 15, 2015, then-32-year-old Lindsay April Haugen cruelly strangled her 25-year-old boyfriend, Robert Mast, to death in a Walmart parking lot. But her motives have been unexplainable to date.

Montana Police state that Haugen was jealous of Mast’s ex and killed him out of rage. A chilling confession by Haugen during the interrogation that she “just wanted to kill someone with [her] bare hands” only makes this murder more gruesome.

Yet Haugen defended herself, claiming she was helping Mast escape his crippling depression, touting her homicidal act as a “mercy killing.”

I Am a Killer’s first episode will not only go into Haugen’s tragic past of abuse, drugs, and alcoholism, but will feature Haugen detail what she was thinking when she strangled Mast. Mast’s mother and stepfather, Dori and Gene Greeson, also feature in the episode.

Now Haugen is in Montana Women’s Prison after being sentenced to 60 years in 2016. Surprisingly, the Greesons have forgiven Haugen, regularly calling her and visiting her in prison. Mast’s father, stepmother, and siblings, however, don’t share the sentiment.

Leo Little

Leo Gordon Little III currently spends his days at Texas’ Darrington Unit, a maximum security men’s prison. Others in the prison have committed crimes as heinous as the capital murder charge that put Leo Little there.

Little and his friend, Jose Zavala, were looking to score some drugs on January 25, 1998. He was a 17-year-old wannabe gangster in San Antonio, who gloated he was part of the notorious Crips gang back then.

During their outing, Little found a target, 22-year-old minister Christopher Chavez, an innocent man whose misfortune was to be spotted by Little. Little kidnapped Chavez at gunpoint in his own car, while Zavala followed from behind in another vehicle.

Moments later, Little shot Chavez execution-style, before the two assailants dragged the lifeless minister to an unseen part of the street. They left Chavez there and escaped with $300.00 cash stolen from Chavez’s car, which turned out to be a church offering in the young minister’s charge.

Chavez was shockingly alive when he was found a day later, and lived for another day in the hospital before succumbing to the gunshot wounds. Meanwhile, Little gloated about the kill as if it were a badge of gangsta cred. One of his friends, however, snitched to the cops, and he was arrested immediately.

With Texas’ low tolerance for criminals and approving stance on capital punishment, 17-year-old Little was put on Death Row. In 2005, the state outlawed the death sentence for offenders who were minors at the time of their crime. That led to Little’s sentence getting commuted to life in prison.

Ironically, now Little is an ordained minister in prison, teaching the Bible to his fellow inmates. He hopes for reconciliation with Chavez’s family, but he won’t be eligible for parole until 2038.

Joseph Murphy

An abusive upbringing created Joseph Murphy, the killer. The West Virginia native was arrested in 1987 for the brutal murder of 72-year-old Ruth Predmore.

He was charged with aggravated murder and sentenced to death. But 24 years later and three weeks before he would be executed, in September 2011, then-Ohio Governor John Kasich commuted his sentence to life without parole, citing his horrific childhood as what made him homicidal.

On I Am a Killer, Murphy details more harrowing incidents from his childhood, including his account of being prostituted by his father when he was six.

Linda Couch

Ohio native Linda Couch met her husband, Walter, when she was 16. They married and had three children together. But Linda claimed Walter was far from the ideal husband.

He was allegedly abusive and violent with Linda. She claimed that he once watched while his friends raped her.

In October 1984, Linda “accidentally” shot Walter in the back of his head and killed him. Back then, courts didn’t understand the psychological aspect of domestic violence that could make a woman kill her abusive husband. And Linda was sentenced to death.

On I Am a Killer, Couch recalls when the rose-colored facade faded on the true nature of her marriage. She claims that the abuse began when she was pregnant with their first child, Roxanne, who now lives in Ghana.

When she got accepted into college, Walter was allegedly enraged, and an argument ensued. He pulled a gun on her before they tussled for the weapon. Linda claims the gun went off when she stumbled backwards, and shot Walter. Rather than contacting the police, Linda enlisted her three kids to bury Walter’s corpse in their backyard.

In court, Linda repeatedly proclaims her innocence. But her daughter Roxanne says all the domestic abuse allegations she made against Walter are false. More evidence in court seemingly incriminates Linda.

Since her incarceration, Linda spends her days at Ohio Reformatory for Women and has been rejected for parole seven times. Her next parole hearing is scheduled for December 2020.

David Barnett

One of the shocking tales this season is of David Barnett, the man who stabbed his adoptive grandparents to death. Clifford and Leona Barnett of Glendale, Missouri were stabbed more than 20 times each on February 4, 1996, with five knives that broke under the force of the attack.

Barnett turned himself in within 24 hours of the crime and was sentenced to death by lethal injection. It was later alleged that he was sexually abused by his adoptive father, Clifford and Leona’s son.

He confessed what he had allegedly been going through to the elderly couple, but they didn’t believe him. After that, Barnett blacked out and when he came to, he had murdered his grandparents.

Six years after his sentencing, he was granted clemency. He now spends life without parole at Potosi Correctional Center in Missouri.

Cavona Flenoy

Cavona Camea Flenoy is serving her sentence at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri for the March 9, 2010 murder of Hassan Abbas. She was only 19 then and was going on her first date with Abbas.

By Flenoy’s account of the events, they went to Abbas’ house, where he attempted to sexually assault her. In the scuffle that ensued, she shot and killed Abbas.

She took the cash from his wallet and his car to return to her cousin’s place in Kansas, Flenoy claims. She further claims the murder was in self-defense.

Prosecutors, however, claim that the murder was premeditated for the purpose of robbery. She was sentenced to 25 years for second-degree murder.

Charles W. Armentrout

After a decade of abuse under his mother and stepfather, 18-year-old Charles Armentrout went to live with his father. But he fell in with the wrong crowd, abused drugs, and stole money from his father.

Afraid of being sent back to his abusive stepfather, Armentrout shot his father nine times when Charles Sr. was going to confront him about his behavior. Miraculously, Charles Sr. survived, and his son would go to jail.

He was found guilty of attempted murder among other charges, sentenced to 28 years, but would be released in 1994 after serving 10 years. But reintegrating into society wasn’t easy when no relative wanted him around.

Only his grandmother, Charles Sr.’s mother, took him in. However, in a horrific twist of fate, Armentrout murdered her, too, when she refused to give him any more money for drugs.

After attempting to get rid of her body, he tried to cash some of her checks and failed. It tipped off the police and he was arrested after a manhunt. Charged with first-degree murder, he was sentenced to death in 1998.

Housed in the same prison as David Barnett after his sentence was commuted to life in prison in 2006, Armentrout used to claim innocence, pinning the blame on his grandmother’s friend. However, he now admits to the crime on I Am a Killer.

Brandon S. Hutchison

Brandon Scott Hutchison was sentenced to death in 1996 for the double-murder of Brian and Ronald Yates. His sentence was commuted to life in prison 15 years later, but for years Hutchison refused to describe what led to the murders.

I Am a Killer will be Hutchison’s first time narrating the events, including how he came to associate with two notorious gang members and details of the New Year’s Eve party of 1996 that turned deadly for the Yates brothers.

Ten days after filming I Am a Killer and years of silence, Hutchison was diagnosed with late-stage liver and stomach cancer. He passed away in prison on November 2, 2019.

Toby Lynn Williams

During Christmas 1984 in Greenwood, Louisiana, Toby Lynn Williams showed up at occasional employer, Johnny Moore’s residence intending to rob him. The robbery, however, didn’t go according to plan.

With no cash in the house, Williams attempted to extract money from the nearest ATM with Moore’s card. Meanwhile, the two women who were his accomplices kept an eye on the family, including a six-month-old infant.

When the ATM plan failed, Williams tried to take the Moores’ possessions. Afraid of leaving behind witnesses, he decided to kill Johnny, his wife, and their three-year-old.

He drove them across the Texas border and shot the couple and leaving them for dead. Johnny, however, survived and looked for help. Police and medical professionals saved Johnny but his wife died.

Williams was later arrested and charged with kidnapping and capital murder. In September 1985, he was sentenced to death. Seven years later, his death sentence was annulled when it was revealed that vital evidence was withheld during his trial.

His sentence was commuted to life in prison and he had a parole hearing in 2004. He remains in prison in Texas’ Panola County.

Mark Sam Arthur

Then-17-year-old Mark Arthur killed Esequiel Fonseca Sr. on December 21, 1996 in Houston, Texas. But the motive was never clear. For many years, it was believed that it was a “thrill kill” committed by two teens with a stolen car and a loaded gun.

Several theories persist, from Arthur having an affair with Fonseca’s wife to Fonseca being abusive to the woman he loved. Arthur and Fonseca’s wife, Carmen, admit to having a relationship, and it’s believed Carmen seduced her young lover into doing the deed for a big insurance payout.

Mark and Carmen were found guilty, but only Mark was given the death sentence. His sentence was commuted to life in prison in 2005. He’s currently housed in Harris County prison and is eligible for parole in 2037.

