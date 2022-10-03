Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.

Steven Graves Exits WBBM-TV

Steven Graves hails from Maryland and graduated from Salisbury University with a BA in Communication Arts and Media Production in 2014. He even did internships at WUSA-TV in the nation’s capital and was a reporter on Prince George’s Community Television.

He got his professional start in multimedia journalism at Amarillo, Texas, station KVII-TV in 2014. Graves joined WVEC-TV’s 13News Now in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2016. While there, his coverage of the Virginia governor’s blackface scandal and the severe weather damage earned him recognition.

In September 2019, Graves moved to Chicago. He’s been part of the WBBM-TV CBS News Chicago news team since then.

CHICAGO: Thank you for an amazing three years. Today was my last time reporting for @cbschicago. Switching to anchoring in Florida with @WPBF25News, West Palm Beach’s #1 morning show, will be a challenging & welcome change. Looking forward to keeping in touch with you all! pic.twitter.com/5utg3oXd0y — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) September 29, 2022 Advertisement

Steven Graves was a reporter and multimedia journalist at CBS News Chicago. But now he’s moving to the anchor desk.

He wrapped up his last day on the air at CBS News Chicago on September 30. From there, he’s heading to Florida.

Graves is the latest addition to the lineup at WPBF 25 News in West Palm Beach. Florida native Nathalie Pozo from Boston’s WCVB-TV also joins the station alongside him.

Together with long-time WPBF anchor Erin Guy, they will anchor the weekday morning newscasts. They are the first tri-anchor team in West Palm Beach news.