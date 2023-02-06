Steve Sosna has been keeping the people of Philadelphia informed and safe with his informative and factual weather forecasts. But now the city’s favorite meteorologist has shared the bittersweet news of his departure. Steve Sosna is leaving NBC10 to start a new chapter with his husband. Since the announcement, many have been wondering if Sosna will also leave Philadelphia. Find out who is Steve Sosna’s husband and the details about his departure here.

Who Is Steve Sosna’s Husband?

Steve Sosna’s husband, Jonathan D. Lovitz, was born on July 19, 1984, to Carole M. Lovitz and Harold Lovitz of Clermont, Florida. He is a lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights advocate. Lovitz is also a well-respected small business and public policy advocate, political leader, and special advisor to various businesses and groups across the country.

Sosna and Lovitz first connected through social media. In June 2014, the two met in person and talked about the weather. After that, Lovitz raced home to research all the best weather puns he could find.

On October 8, 2017, the couple got married onboard the private charter yacht Atlantica in New York Harbor. Jim Obergefell officiated the wedding.

Steve Sosna’s Education and Career

Born in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, Steve Sosna went to Lansdale Catholic High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in earth sciences from Kean University in Union, New Jersey, with a focus on meteorology.

Sosna started his broadcasting career as a fill-in meteorologist at News 12 Connecticut in 2008. He has also worked for KAAL-TV in Austin, Minnesota, and NBC News in New York City before joining NBC10 Philadelphia in 2017.

The meteorologist, who is on the NBC10 First Alert Weather team, serves on both weekend evenings and weekday programs. Additionally, Sosna delivers live forecasts on KYW Newsradio, Philadelphia’s largest 24/7 all-news radio station.

While working at NBC10, Sosna collaborated with colleagues and developed new meteorological technologies, earning him two NBC GEM (Going the Extra Mile) Awards. He also helped roll out this technology across broadcast, digital, and social media.

Steve Sosna spent over 12 hours on the air during the 2017 hurricane season, reporting on the two main storms, Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Steve Sosna to Leave NBC10

But now, the meteorologist has announced his departure from the station. Steve Sosna is leaving NBC10 Philadelphia, as his husband recently got an incredible job within the federal government.

Lovitz has already relocated to Washington, D.C., while Sosna will move there in a month. His official last day isn’t until March 3, 2023.

According to the meteorologist, this job is a dream of his husband, and he will support him as Lovitz followed him to Philadelphia six years ago for his broadcast meteorology career.

As far as Sosna’s new job is concerned, he got a fabulous opportunity at a station in the DC-Baltimore area. He has yet to reveal the details of this position but will share the details soon on his social media.