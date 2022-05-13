Who Is Jill Valley’s Husband? KPAX Anchor’s Husband, Steve Allard, Passes Away

About Steve Allard Age 64 Years Birth August 9, 1957 California Death May 4, 2022 St. Ignatius, Montana Spouse Jill Valley (2012-2022) Children Stacey Doll, Ryan Allard, Rob Allard, Raquel Reed Siblings Marianne Allard Gopher, Becky Hawkins, Wendy Hopkins, Toni Allard, Lynne Meadows, Jeanine Allard, Tena Bova, Laurie Coffey, Lisa Allen, Chris Allard, Alyssa Schock, Jaci Augustin, Sidney Allard Parents Julia Walton (Mother), Doug Allard (Father) Nationality American Job Auctioneer Owns Allard Auctions

Jill Valley’s personal story has been an inspiration to many as much as her illustrious broadcast career at Missoula, Montana’s KPAX. This cancer survivor’s battle has been a particularly heartwarming inspiration for many. As her followers saw her overcome cancer, they were also introduced to Jill Valley’s husband and biggest pillar of support, Steve Allard. Sadly, Steve Allard passed away in May 2022 at the age of 64. Her followers have since sent a flood of condolences and support on social media. We trace his legacy in this Steve Allard wiki.

Steve Allard’s Family

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard was born on August 9, 1957, in California. He is the son of Julia Walton and the late Doug Allard.

He grew up in Wyoming, where he enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, music, and baseball. He lived in multiple states during his career before he settled in Montana, where he joined his father in the family business.

Steve Allard passed away on May 4, 2022. The cause of death was congestive heart failure.

Besides his wife and children, he is survived by his mother, Julia; his numerous siblings, nieces, and nephews; along with his children’s partners and their children.

He is preceded in death by his father, Doug, and a sister, Marianne Allard Gopher, his grandparents on both sides, and his beloved golden retriever.

Steve Allard’s Relationships and Kids

Steve Allard was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Lou McCollum. They are parents to three children—Stacey Doll, Ryan Allard, and Rob Allard. They are also grandparents to Stacey, Ryan, and Rob’s children.

He met veteran journalist Jill Valley on July 19, 2008, at the St. Ignatius Good Old Days parade. They were married on August 25, 2012.

Jill Valley was previously married to Todd Reed. However, it’s unclear how their relationship ended.

They have a daughter, Raquel Reed, who was born on March 28, 2004. Steve raised her as her own. Valley revealed that Raquel will attend Whitworth University in Washington.

Steve Allard’s Career

Allard moved back to California from Wyoming and attended San Lorenzo High School in San Leandro. He was on the school’s diving team. Then, he moved to St. Ignatius, Montana, where he finished high school. The SKCC alum earned an associate’s degree in computer science in 1984.

His father owned and operated Allard Auctions in Montana, and Steve joined the business, too. He was the president of Allard Auctions from 1990 until his death.

Allard was also a musician who played in the school band. In Washington, he used to sell organs and pianos.