Conditions ranging from clear skies to blizzards, storms, and monsoons are nothing new for weather expert Stephanie Waldref. Since she has seen all, Tucsonans rely on her as their go-to source for weather updates. However, the morning meteorologist has now announced her departure. Stephanie Waldref is leaving KOLD/KMSB after four years for an exciting opportunity that will provide her with more time with her child. So, is Waldref leaving the TV broadcasting industry, too? Read on to find out more.

Stephanie Waldref’s Education and Career

Stephanie Waldref was born and raised in North Dakota. She received an atmospheric sciences degree from the University of North Dakota in 2015. While pursuing her degree, Waldref was a freelance weather anchor for KX News Minot at KXMC-TV.

Waldref began working at KMOT-TV right after she graduated from UND. She spent a year reporting on her home state’s frigid and brutal winters. The meteorologist had spent her entire life in the north but finally decided to relocate to sunnier climes…

In August 2016, Waldref moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, to join the WWAY News team as a morning and midday meteorologist. She reported on everything in North Carolina, from Hurricane Matthew to three inches of snow on the beach, and also served as an event planning intern during her stay in the state.

Stephanie Waldref to Exit KOLD/KMSB

In 2018, Stephanie Waldref relocated to Tucson, Arizona, as a newlywed and joined KOLD/KMSB as a weekend meteorologist. Just after four months, she moved to the morning broadcast. And since then, Tucson residents have never missed her weathercasts in the morning.

But now, Stephanie Waldref is leaving KOLD/KMSB to spend more time with her family. The meteorologist welcomed a baby girl into her family in 2022, and having a baby changes everything.

According to her social media statement, the TV broadcasting field combined with motherhood is no longer working, and she is mentally and physically exhausted. So, the weather anchor has decided to leave the industry, too.

Waldref’s last day on the air will be February 28, 2023. The meteorologist has promised to share an update regarding her new role very soon.

Also, she will not be leaving Tucson. So the locals may occasionally bump into her while out and about.