Stephanie Vigil Leaving KHQ: Where Is the Spokane Anchor Going?

Stephanie Vigil is an iconic and top-notch news anchor. She exemplifies excellence in everything she does. However, the anchor has now announced her departure after 25 long years. Stephanie Vigil is leaving KHQ to explore a life beyond the newsroom. Her devoted followers were already saddened by her sabbatical, and this news only makes it worse. Naturally, fans are curious about her future plans and if she will be on TV again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her exit from KHQ.

Stephanie Vigil to Leave KHQ

Stephanie Vigil earned a BA in media communications from California State University-Sacramento in 1990. She started her professional career with KOVR in Sacramento, California, in 1993.

In 1997, she joined Dan Kleckner as a morning anchor on KHQ and relocated to Spokane. Both Stephanie and Dan were promoted to the main anchor position in 2000. Dan retired in 2021.

Stephanie has won the Edward R. Murrow Award and several Emmys. She has won the award for a best news anchor in the Inlander “Best of the Inland Northwest” poll for five years in a row. Moreover, Spokane Magazine has honored her as the city’s best news anchor for three consecutive years.

Another feather in her cap is that she received her master’s in 2013 from Gonzaga University. After that, she worked as a part-time professor with Gonzaga until 2020.

And now the anchor who quickly became the area’s most popular broadcaster has now announced her departure. A recent sabbatical from her job convinced Stephanie that she is ready to explore life beyond the newsroom.

Stephanie Vigil is leaving KHQ to spend time with her two adult sons and launch a clothing company for the sport of pickleball, which she enjoys playing. Her last day on the broadcast will be June 8, 2023.

Furthermore, Vigil plans to keep in touch with her fans on social media even after leaving the station. One of the users asked her, “Will you continue to update us like you did on you tube when on your sabbatical? I hope so. I can’t imagine never seeing you again”. The anchor replied, “I definitely will! Never too far away!”