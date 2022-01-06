Stephanie Dana Wiki: Facts about Tyler Austin’s Wife

About Stephanie Dana Age 29 Years Birth March 17, 1992 Conyers, Georgia Gender Female Spouse Tyler Austin (January 26, 2019 - Now) Parents Larry DeFloria (Father), Elizabeth DeFloria (Mother) Nationality American Job Social Media & Public Relations Manager/Modelling Alumni University of Georgia

Tyler Austin, who played in the MLB and Japan’s NPB, has had his fair share of ups and downs in his professional baseball career. He’s however had his biggest supporter by his side through it all. Tyler Austin’s wife, Stephanie Dana, has been his loudest cheerleader even when they were on rival sides. And Austin has in turn supported Dana as she works her way up the modelling industry. She is worth the spotlight in this Stephanie Dana wiki.

Stephanie Dana’s Family

Stephanie Dana was born on March 17, 1992 and hails from Conyers, Georgia. She is of Puerto Rican descent from her mother’s side.

Her mother, Elizabeth DeFloria, was married to Lawrence “Larry” DeFloria, for over two decades. Larry DeFloria passed away in 2021 after battling lung cancer.

He raised Stephanie and was a baseball fan. His friends and family attest that Larry followed Tyler Austin’s career and was his biggest fan.

Stephanie Dana’s Career

Salem High School alum, Dana is a double graduate from the University of Georgia with a BA in journalism and a BA communication studies, digital and broadcast journalism. She graduated cum laude in 2015, was a Zell Miller Scholar, and was on the Dean’s List.

She has experience in public relations and social media relations through her campus activities as well as internships. She was an anchor, reporter, and producer on Grady Newsource and a videographer for the online newspaper. Dana also interned at CBS46 Atlanta and WRDW News 12, and worked with local businesses on publicity.

As of 2017, she is a self-employed social media and public relations manager for professional athletes. She also handles styling and fitness management for athletes.

But that is just her side job. Stephanie Dana is at the height of her modelling career. When she’s not working on getting her pilot’s license, she is sharing her editorial pictures on social media, and featuring at events, projects, and campaigns.

Stephanie Dana’s goal is to appear in Sports Illustrated. She flew back and forth between Japan and USA to participate in the SI Swim Search. She earned the golden ticket at her first attempt and made it to Top 60 in the second attempt. She continues to try at the SwimSearch with renewed vigor and more experience, hoping to be the winner soon.

Stephanie Dana and Tyler Austin’s Relationship

Tyler Austin, who grew up in Conyers and was the baseball star at Heritage High School, met Stephanie Dana in 2009, when they were juniors. She was the manager of her school’s baseball team that was the rival of Austin’s team.

Before their respective teams were set to face off in a game, Austin and Dana met at a party. And contrary to what many would fantasize, they didn’t hit it off right away like a modern baseball Montague and Capulet meet-cute. In fact, Austin gloated about how many homeruns he was going to beat Salem High with and Dana walked away annoyed at him.

However, on game day, Salem High played a mean prank on the Heritage High baseball star. As Tyler struck out the first time amid the boos and horrible name-calling, Dana was furious at her peers’ behaviour.

When Tyler came out the second time, she was the only one cheering for him from her team’s dugout. She got a lot of flak for cheering for the rival team, especially after Austin hit several homeruns. That was nonetheless the start of Stephanie Dana always standing up for Tyler Austin and cheering him on.

He proposed to his high school sweetheart in January 2018. They married on January 26, 2019 in Georgia.

That same year, Austin signed with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars baseball team in Japan. So the newlyweds moved to Japan and Dana often flew back to the US for her modelling gigs. The couple is now based in the USA since the pandemic.