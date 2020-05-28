Steven Assanti is getting his life back on track with help from his wife, Stephanie Assanti. The Assanti family have been featured on My 600-lb Life over the past few years, earning a polarizing reputation. After he was kicked off Dr. Now’s program the first time, Steven is back on the show to lose more weight. His latest appearance also gave us more insight into his recent marriage to Stephanie. She’s one of his motivations to take care of himself more and viewers are happy to see that improvement in him. Steven Assanti Jr.’s wife is certainly deserving of the attention in this Stephanie Sanger Assanti wiki.

About Stephanie Assanti Known As Stephanie Leigh Sanger Age 42 Years Birth September 27, 1977 Gender Female Spouse Steven Assanti May 2018 - Present Nationality American Job Massage Therapist Alumni Hoover High School Hometown Des Moines, Iowa

Stephanie Assanti Is a Massage Therapist in Iowa

Born Stephanie Leigh Sanger on September 27, 1977, she is a native of Des Moines, Iowa. Most of her family, including her grandparents Guido Sanger Sr. and Dorothy Martin, are based in Iowa. Stephanie lives there with her daughter from a previous relationship.

After graduating from Hoover High School in 1996, Stephanie Sanger worked as a licensed massage therapist in her hometown. She trained at La’ James International College and College of Natural Health, both of them esthetician training institutes based in Iowa.

Advertisement

Steven Assanti’s father, Steven Assanti Sr., and brother, Justin Assanti, were very skeptical about Stephanie when she and Steven first got together. They made assumptions about her job.

Also Read: Amy & Tammy Slaton – Facts about the YouTube Siblings on TLC’s “1000-Lb Sisters”

Sanger and Assanti Met Online

In Stephanie Sanger’s only interview, the couple revealed that they met online. She had been fascinated by Steven Assanti’s story after watching him on My 600-lb Life.

“I was trying to find him because the moment I saw him on tv I thought he was a beautiful person,” Sanger said. “And I wanted to know him not because of tv because I knew he was my soulmate I felt it and I just had to find him.”

She got in touch with him during one of his Facebook Live broadcasts, and they connected. Sanger and Assanti met in person soon after in Houston. Although she didn’t specify the year, it was March 5th.

Advertisement

After spending just three days together, Texas native Assanti decided to move to Iowa to live with Sanger and her daughter.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: What Happened to Annjeanette Whaley and Vianey & Allen from “My 600-lb Life”?

Advertisement

Back when the Internet found out about their relationship, Sanger was the target of unsavory rumors. Not only were Steven Sr. and Justin doubtful about her, but Internet users believed she was cat-fishing Steven. She, however, didn’t let that gossip bother her.

Sanger has said that the Steven Assanti we see on the TLC show is different from the man in real life. If you follow the show, you know that Dr. Now kicked Assanti out of the program for his abusive behavior towards the staff.

According to Sanger, Assanti has a “heart of gold” and he’s “a gentlemen and a fantastic lover and lover of life in general.” Her daughter and her family adore him.

Also Read: Facts About “Dr. Pimple Popper” Patient Kevin Olaeta, Who Died

They Married in 2018

After few months together, Assanti and Sanger tied the knot on May 17, 2018 in Polk County, Iowa. Their low-key wedding was revealed to the public when they were seen sporting wedding rings in social media pictures.

Since his first time on My 600-lb Life, Steven Assanti has been estranged from his father and brother. He claimed he wanted to distance himself from the negative image he acquired on the show and didn’t want to return to Texas.

But his father makes an effort to keep in touch with Stephanie Assanti and her daughter. They appear to have warmed up to her when they became more sure that her feelings for Steven were real.

And even though Steven said he didn’t want to go on My 600-lb Life a third time, he was once again on the show’s May 27 episode.

On the show, Steven admitted that his attitude has caused a few fights in his marriage. Stephanie seems to be his motivation to return to show, as he said that his wife had warned that she would leave him if he didn’t take care of himself soon.

Steven had gotten gastric bypass surgery and lost a significant amount of weight. But Dr. Now still believes he needs to lose more weight. Additionally, Steven Sr. still enabling his son’s eating habits remains a concern. And all attempts to get Steven and Justin to reunite have failed.

Don’t Miss: Chase Severino – Facts About Whitney Thore’s Fiancé