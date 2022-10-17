Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

The people of Albuquerque absolutely love this ray of sunshine called Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. KOAT gained a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her followers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but God had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When fans got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque too. Here is what the reporter said.

Stella Sun Exits KOAT-TV

Stella is originally from Western Washington but moved to the eastern part of the state to attend Washington State University. She earned a double major in broadcast news and global politics and a minor in global studies in May 2018.

Before that, she received BA in international politics and European history in 2016 from Charles University. She is pursuing her meteorology certificate through Mississippi State University, and the classes will finish by August 2023.

Sun was part of WSU’s TV station, student government, and the Chi Omega Sorority and worked as a tour guide while she was in college. The reporter joined KTMF-TV as a news reporter and weather anchor in Missoula, Montana, in June 2018.

In 2021, she met the President of the Navajo Nation and did a story on their COVID-19 vaccination rate. She has also interviewed former Governor of Montana, Steve Bullock, U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and the then U.S. representative Greg Gianforte.

In the last two years, people have developed a bond with her. They were naturally sad when they heard Stella Sun was leaving KOAT-TV. The journalist completed her last weekend morning shift as a weather anchor on October 16, 2022. And her last day at the station is October 18, 2022. She has accepted a position as a weekday morning traffic and weather anchor/reporter at 12 News, the local NBC station. Sun will be moving to Phoenix in the coming days.

While she was mesmerized with the “Land of Enchantment,” her recent move will bring her close to her family in Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Seattle.