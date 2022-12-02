Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?

The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.

Stella Daskalakis Exits KTIV News 4

Stella Daskalakis graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English and foreign language from the University of Utah in 1983. She is fluent in Greek and speaks French, Spanish, and German languages. The Emmy Award-nominated anchor also received a post-baccalaureate degree in television news and communication law from the University of Washington in 1990.

Daskalakis started her career as an anchor and reporter with 9 News at KEZI-TV, a television station in Eugene, Oregon, affiliated with ABC. The reporter gained experience from various stations, including KOMO-TV and KCTS-TV in Seattle, KCPQ-TV in Tacoma, KUTV-TV in Utah, and KULR-TV in Billings.

Besides broadcast news, talented Stella Daskalakis has also served as the communication director for Salt Lake County Mayor Peter Corroon’s campaign for governor. She has been an instructor at Briar Cliff University and a trainer for the Anti-Defamation League’s A World of Difference Institute.

The reporter has covered various issues, such as the ordeal endured by survivors of human trafficking and the terrible floods in St. George, Utah, among many others. She has interviewed many people from all walks of life and even helps out in the community by volunteering for different groups.

In November 2022, it was announced that Stella Daskalakis was leaving KTIV. The station will bid farewell to the anchor during her final newscast on December 2, 2022.

Daskalakis has hinted about her next job, which is based in Michigan. The anchor has accepted the main female anchor position in Flint, Michigan.

According to reports, Stella Daskalakis will join WEYI-TV/WSMH-TV, the NBC/FOX duopoly, as an evening news anchor.