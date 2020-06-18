About Dr. Stefanie Anderson-Nassar Known As Stefanie Lynn Anderson Age 49 Years Birth October 1, 1970 Gender Female Spouse Lawrence “Larry” Nassar October 1996 - July 2017 Children Katelyn Nassar, Caroline Nassar, Ryan Nassar Address Lansing, Michigan Country United States Nationality American Job Pediatrician Affiliation Sparrow Hospital Alumni University of Detroit Mercy, Michigan State University Hometown Michigan

Dr. Stefanie Anderson-Nassar severed her ties with her husband, Larry Nassar, when he was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing hundreds of young girls, including USA Gymnastics athletes. She has kept a low profile since then and has rarely been included in the topic of Larry Nassar and his crimes. So, it’s unlikely that she would feature in Netflix’s documentary, Athlete A. Nonetheless, there are many who are curious about where Larry Nassar’s ex-wife is now. Our Stefanie Nassar wiki elaborates on her whereabouts.

Stefanie Anderson-Nassar Is a Pediatrician

Stefanie Lynn Anderson, born on October 1, 1970, is a native of Michigan. Some places spell her name as “Stephanie,” but her professional and social media list her name as “Stefanie Anderson-Nassar.”

While her ex-husband is an osteopathic physician, Stefanie Anderson-Nassar is a pediatrician. She completed her education and training at the University of Detroit Mercy in 1999. She’s a certified physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Dr. Anderson-Nassar is a fellow at the American Academy of Physician Assistants. She currently resides in Lansing, Michigan and is affiliated with the Sparrow Hospital. From medical professional sites, it’s clear that she is still practicing after distancing herself from her ex-husband’s crimes.

Dr. Anderson-Nassar Has Three Children

Stefanie Anderson married Lawrence “Larry” Nassar on October 19, 1996, at St. John’s Catholic Church in East Lansing. It’s reported that at least two of Nassar’s victims were guests at their wedding.

The following year, Larry Nassar landed a job as an assistant professor at Michigan State University (MSU) in the Department of Family and Community Medicine, in the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The couple had three children: Ryan, Katelyn and Caroline Nassar. The family lived in a 1,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, and three-bathroom house since they bought it new in 1998.

Through it all, Dr. Anderson-Nassar and her kids were oblivious to Larry Nassar sexually abusing young girls in the basement of their home and at his work. According to one victim’s account, her parents were neighbors and good friends with the Nassars.

When that same victim was older, Dr. Anderson-Nassar asked her to babysit her kids. Even though it was a difficult ask for all the trauma the girl went through, she felt the need to protect the Nassar’s three kids from their own father. Anderson-Nassar herself was still unaware at this time of what was happening.

Anderson-Nassar Divorced Larry Nassar When He Was Accused of Sexual Assault

Larry Nassar had been allegedly sexually abusing hundreds of young girls throughout his decades-long career. Though many victims complained, his career allowed him to travel with young female gymnasts to the Olympics.

It wasn’t until 2015 that USA Gymnastics cut ties with Nassar over the allegations of sexual abuse. When gymnasts came forward with accusations of abuse in 2016, MSU fired him from his clinical and teaching duties.

Nassar was arrested in December 2016, after which he and Anderson-Nassar separated. She filed for divorce in January 2017.

According to Michigan law, the minimum waiting period for a divorce when children are involved is six months. So, Dr. Stefanie Anderson-Nassar was granted a divorce in July 2017, as well as sole custody of their kids.

