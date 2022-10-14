Explore the Rise of “Southern Charm” Star, Leva Bonaparte

About Leva Bonaparte Known As Leva Nowroozyani Age 43 Years Birth May 3, 1979 India Spouse Lamar Bonaparte (2013-present) Children Lamar Bonaparte Jr. (born 2018) Siblings Mona Haj Parents Farhad Nowroozyani Job Entrepreneur/Reality Star Owns Republic Development and Management Group

Southern Charm season 8 ended with a bang thanks to the newest Charmer, Leva Bonaparte. She graduated from a guest to a main cast member and is now working on her own spin-off. Like the other socialites on the show, Leva has had her fair share of drama. But through it all, she’s kept most of her personal life, her family, and husband out of the spotlight. Bravo reality’s diehard consumers are extremely curious about the other side of this reality star. So we trace the rise of the Southern Charmer in this Leva Bonaparte wiki.

Leva Bonaparte’s Family

Leva Bonaparte was born Leva Nowroozyani on May 3, 1979. She has at least one sibling, Dr. Mona Haj.

Leva’s father, Farhad Nowroozyani, is from Tehran, Iran and his children are of Iranian descent. Leva was born in India, and when her parents could no longer return to Iran under the new regime, Leva came to Canada at the age of three.

She revealed that growing up in the Persian community there shaped most of her life. Her parents, though highly educated, struggled with the language barrier and finding a job. Her father worked a night shift in McDonald’s and her mother worked in a factory. From there, they rebuilt their life and established a successful software business.

Leva Bonaparte’s Career

The erstwhile Leva Nowroozyani was encouraged by her parents to become more independent and didn’t enforce a traditionalist lifestyle on her. With her parents as an inspiration, Leva worked to expand the family business as a sales representative hopping between Canada, Bolivia and the US.

She was visiting Charleston often where the software business had a client. What started with just an office in Charleston she stopped by soon became a permanent base.

Southern Charm fans gave Leva Bonaparte some side-eye for claiming to run an “empire.” It may not be so far from the truth. From working for her family business, Leva now collaborates with her husband to run their real estate development and restaurants businesses. She also handled the renovation and maintenance of several AirBnB properties. Leva and Lamar Bonaparte are famous for their four restaurants Republic, Bourbon N’Bubbles, 1st Place Pub and Mesu in Charleston.

She started as a friend of the Charmers on the hit Bravo show. She was added to the main cast in season 7 and season 8. Leva also parlayed her Southern Charm infamy into social media popularity as an influencer. She boasts over 140k Instagram followers and counting.

Fans have pointed out that Leva didn’t have a major presence in season 8 until the finale and reunion episodes. They speculate she was occupied filming her own Southern Charm spin-off reportedly titled, Southern Hospitality.

The new show will focus on Leva and Lamar’s hospitality business, Republic Development and Management Group. Would we finally see her husband, Lamar making his reality TV debut? We’ll just have to wait for the spin-off to premiere soon.

Leva Bonaparte’s Husband and Kids

During her initial business trips to Charleston, Levo Nowroozyani met Lamar Bonaparte who was a Charleston native. He was involved in real estate development and the first time he introduced himself, Leva looked him up on Google right in front of him.

Leva didn’t claim that sparks flew right away or they really dated for sure. Instead, they stayed friends and business partners for a long time. She invested in his realty projects and helped him organise fundraisers for nonprofits.

Then one Tuesday in 2013, they decided to take their relationship up a notch and eloped. Leva claims their friends were pretty upset about not being a part of their wedding but they also didn’t have the biggest budget for a full-scale wedding.

They went on to build their businesses at full force after marriage. In 2018, they welcomed their first child Lamar Jr. aka “Little.” For almost two years, work on the backburner for Leva who focused on her child. When she got back to work is when she was building a bigger presence on Southern Charm.