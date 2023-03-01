Meet Sophia Giangiordano, the Girlfriend of Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord

About Sophia Giangiordano Age 20 Years Birth August 12, 2002 Pennsylvania Siblings Gregory, Matthew, Olivia, Nicholas, Caroline, Christina Parents Carol Giangiordano (Mother), Philip Giangiordano (Father) Nationality American Alumni Ohio State University, Merion Mercy Academy Works For Republic Bank

Kyle McCord’s college football career is looking promising and NFL watchers are keeping an eye on the Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback. That’s not the only thing that is drawing the attention of social media users. Sophia Giangiordano is Kyle McCord’s girlfriend but their relationship has largely slipped under the radar because they’re private on social media. Nonetheless, his followers are eager to know about their relationship and Giangiordano’s background. We reveal more about her in this Sophia Giangiordano wiki.

Sophia Giangiordano’s Family

Sophia Giangiordano was born on August 12, 2002 and hails from Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of Philip and Carol Giangiordano.

Sophia grew up alongside her siblings Gregory, Matthew, Olivia, Nicholas, Caroline, and Christina.

Sophia Giangiordano’s Education

Giangiordano attended Merion Mercy Academy from 2016 to 2020. An outstanding student, she was named among the students who earned the The President’s Award for Educational Excellence and was also on the Honor Roll.

She is currently a student of Ohio State University and is expected to graduate in 2024. She is pursuing a BS in business administration and marketing at the Fisher School of Business.

Sophia Giangiordano’s Career

Back in 2018, Sophia Giangiordano was working as a beach attendant at Ocean City. She also worked as a cashier at a restaurant for over two years.

As of 2022, she was doing a full-time marketing internship at Republic Bank. Her job is involved in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York regions.

Besides her job and academics, Giangiordano actively volunteers at Pawzabilities PA, an animal welfare organisation.