Sloane Haines Leaving WMDT: Where Is the 47 ABC Meteorologist Going?

Sloane Haines is a young meteorologist who entered WMDT right after her graduation. Since then, the people of Delmarva have relied on her for all the weather updates. They start their mornings with the meteorologist and love how she presents the weather forecast. However, the meteorologist has announced her departure. Sloane Haines is leaving WMDT in March 2023. And since the announcement, there have been many questions, including whether she will also leave Delmarva. Read on to find out what Sloane Haines had to say about her exit from 47 ABC.

Sloane Haines to Leave WMDT

Sloane Haines graduated from Florida State University in May 2020. She majored in meteorology and minored in applied mathematics while becoming emergency management certified. During her senior year, she was part of a student-run TV show called FSU Weather, which played a significant role in her decision to pursue broadcast meteorology.

In addition to the TV experience, Sloane interned with the Florida Department of Emergency Management while in college. In 2019, she served as an intern with CBS Philadelphia.

Sloane Haines joined WMDT during the pandemic and quickly built a relationship with the community. The people have followed her morning weather reports for three years, especially for weather events like TS Isaias.

Delmarva, thank you so much for making it so easy to call this peninsula home 💖 pic.twitter.com/VtJmEf1eNv — Sloane Haines (@SloaneHaines) March 22, 2023

Being a foodie herself, Haines loves to host the station’s Foodie Friday segment that highlights local restaurants throughout the area. She also hosts the Junior Storm Team segment, which lets students give the weather forecast on air.

About three years ago, people turned their TVs on to see a recent college graduate on Good Morning Delmarva. And now that person has announced her departure. Sloane Haines is leaving WMDT for a new adventure. And March 24, 2023, will be her last day on the broadcast.

Furthermore, the budding meteorologist has yet to reveal where she’s going next. So, keep your eyes peeled on her social media.