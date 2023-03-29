Anchor Sierra Pizarro Leaving KRIS 6 News Corpus Christi

When Sierra Pizarro joined KRIS 6 News as a morning anchor in 2021, she quickly became a fan favorite in Corpus Christi. Her upbeat newscast presence and demeanor make her a fan favorite. But the newsreader has just revealed that she will be leaving her post. Sierra Pizarro is leaving KRIS 6 News to pursue new professional opportunities. Since the announcement, KRIS 6 News viewers have been wondering if she plans to leave the city and the media industry. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure.

Sierra Pizarro to Leave KRIS 6 News

Sierra Pizarro graduated from Temple College with an associate degree of arts in general studies in 2014. After that, she earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from East Texas Baptist University.

In 2016, the anchor started her professional career with KTBS 3 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Later, she was hired for her subsequent reporting position in Weslaco, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Advertisement

Sierra Pizarro joined KRIS 6 News as a news anchor in August 2021 after transferring from KRIS-TV’s sister station, KJRH, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She worked as a reporter and fill-in weekend morning anchor there. And the people of Corpus Christi welcomed her with open arms for her first-time full anchoring job.

The journalist has devoted the last seven years to telling community stories. And now she has decided to take a break from the news. Yes, Sierra Pizarro is leaving KRIS 6 News, and her last day on the air is March 29, 2023.

Also Read: New Orleans Meteorologist Michelle Morgan Leaving WWL-TV

So, what’s next? According to her social media statement, Pizarro is moving to Austin, Texas, where she landed a work-from-home job. Although she has yet to reveal the details, Pizarro said she’d share updates on her social media accounts soon.