For the last few months, TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez has given hints about her dating life on social media. Her followers were holding their breath for the internet sensation to reveal the identity of her new beau. And she’s recently shared another video that has her followers wondering about her love life. A new kissing video of the star is making rounds in cyberspace. So, read on to learn more about Sienna Mae Gomez’s rumored boyfriend, Cole Hosman, in this wiki.

About Cole Hosman Age 21 Years Birth October 10, 2001 Mokena, Illinois Siblings Evan Parents James E. Hosman (Father), Lisa (nee Harris) Hosman (Mother) Nationality American Job Social Media Influencer

Cole Hosman’s Family

Cole Hosman was born on October 10, 2001, to James E. and Lisa (nee Harris) Hosman in Mokena, Illinois.

He was raised alongside his siblings Evan, Chad, Riley, Ryann, Kaysie, and Ava. His brother, Evan, passed away unexpectedly in 2018 at the age of 25. He was an energy sales consultant and designer for Solstice Energy in San Diego, California

Hosman also posted a heartfelt message for his late brother on his birthday in January 2021.

Cole Hosman’s Career

Not much is known about Sienna Mae Gomez’s new boyfriend’s education. However, we know he is a fabulous skateboarder who has been doing it since a young age. Hosman has also represented Illinois many times.

In 2014, he made it to the finals of Zumiez Best Foot Forward, an amateur skateboarding contest. He also got to skate with American professional street skateboarder Torey Pudwill.

Hosman is also a social media influencer with 19.2K followers. And he frequently shares his skateboard videos on his social media accounts.

Cole Hosman and Sienna Mae Gomez’s Relationship

On December 9, 2022, the TikToker posted a picture of herself with a cap that said, “I love my boyfriend.” She wrote the caption, “bought this hat 2 years ago. I’ve been waiting 2 years to wear it. I have had this post planned for 2 years.”

And now, many are speculating about Sienna Mae Gomez’s new boyfriend. She has shared stories and videos about her romantic life but never revealed her alleged boyfriend’s identity. So fans took it upon themselves to find out who the mystery man is.

In August 2022, she shared a picture with her boyfriend where she was hugging him from behind. And the guy was wearing white Calvin Klein shorts.

Then fans started comparing his clothes with Hosman’s image, which he shared around the same time. And they discovered that he had the same shorts.

On May 6, 2023, Gomez shared a video of kissing a mystery man with a white t-shirt, jeans, and black shoes. It didn’t take long for fans to realize that Cole Hosman was the mystery man as both wore the same clothes.

Hosman wore the same attire in an image shared on Instagram on April 30, 2023. And interestingly, the video was shot at the same place.