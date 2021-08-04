Shontel Brown’s Family: Facts about the Parents and Siblings of the Ohio Democrat

About Shontel Brown Age 46 Years Birth June 24, 1975 Cleveland, Ohio Gender Female Siblings Nicole Gollatte, Ray Grizzell Parents Tony Brown, Rikki Brown

Shontel Brown emerged the victor in the Ohio Democratic Primary on August 3. Brown and the other candidates of the special election had the attention of Internet users throughout the campaign season. Shontel Brown’s family gained more interest when the Hillary Clinton-endorsed candidate got her mother involved in her campaign for Congress. Now social media users want to know more about who Brown’s parents are and if she has siblings. We reveal details about Shontel Brown’s family here.

Shontel Brown’s Parents

Shontel Brown was born on June 24, 1975 in Cleveland, Ohio. She is the daughter of Cleveland natives, Tony and Rikki Brown.

Shontel’s mother, Rikki, is of course known to Clevelanders, especially during the recent elections. While the whole family has had a hand in Shontel’s congressional campaign, it was Rikki who co-starred with her in a national advertisement.

Rikki’s day job is however at the Cleveland Clinic. In the three decades she has been working there, she was first a benefits analyst and currently an HR professional involved in recruiting.



Rikki is married to a fellow John Adams High alum, Tony Brown. The former basketball player is currently a coach at Warrensville Heights City School District.

Shontel Brown’s Siblings

Shontel Brown has at least one sister, Nicole Gollatte, and a brother, Ray Grizzell. While they weren’t often seen on the campaign trail, they continued to rally support for Shontel on social media.

Shontel aunt to a little boy and girl. Her adorable niblings feature on their grandparents’ social media posts often.