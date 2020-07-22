Shirley Hung Henry Wiki: Facts about Ed Henry’s Wife

About Shirley Shih Lu Hung Known As Shirley Henry Age 50 Years Birth March 4, 1970 Gender Female Spouse Ed Henry June 2010 - Present Children Mila Henry, Patrick Henry Address Washington, D.C. and Chevy Chase, Maryland Country United States Nationality American Job Chief Editor Alumni Georgetown University, Boston University Works For National Public Radio

Fox News fired Ed Henry earlier this month after another employee, Jennifer Eckhart, accused him of sexual misconduct. While he denies the allegations, the Internet is curious about what Ed Henry’s wife thinks. Shirley Henry hasn’t responded to the allegations against her husband. But this isn’t the first time she’s stayed out of his controversies. In 2016, Henry allegedly cheated on his wife, but they are still married. Internet users watching Ed Henry are curious about who Shirley Henry is. This Shirley Henry wiki is the perfect primer on Ed Henry’s spouse.

Shirley Henry’s Career

Born Shirley Shih Lu Hung on March 4, 1970, Shirley Henry is currently a resident of Maryland. She is chief editor of NPR in Washington, D.C.

Shirley Hung Henry is a double graduate of Boston University, with a B.S. in Journalism and a B.A. in International Relations. She also earned a Masters in Public Policy from Georgetown University in 1998 and spent a summer studying in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Henry was working at CNN from 2008 to 2014, starting as an executive producer of the Washington bureau covering homeland security, the Justice Department, intelligence services, and other news. She later supervised all of CNN’s newsgathering as a coverage manager. Before she left CNN, Henry was the supervising producer of the national security coverage.

Shirley Henry joined NPR in 2014 as the senior editor of the Washington Desk. In five months, she moved up to deputy Washington editor. She impressed everyone at her job for four years before she was promoted to chief Washington editor last year, ahead of the 2020 elections.

As of this writing, Shirley Henry continues to serve in her role at NPR.

Shirley and Ed Henry’s Relationship

Shirley Hung met Ed Henry when he was the White House correspondent at CNN. Before he left for Fox News, Hung and Henry tied the knot.

Shirley Hung married Ed Henry on June 26, 2010 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. In typical Vegas fashion, the wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator. They officially registered their marriage in Nevada on July 1, 2010. The couple was quick to return to work in Washington after a honeymoon.

The Henrys currently have a residence in Chevy Chase, Maryland. They live there with their children, Mila and Patrick Henry.

Ed Henry was allegedly involved in a 10-month-long affair with a Vegas hostess and stripper while he was married to Shirley. After the alleged other woman went public with the affair in 2016, he subsequently took time off from work before returning to Fox News as a national correspondent.

On June 25, 2020, Ed Henry was accused of sexual misconduct. Fox News fired him on July 1, though he vehemently denies the allegations.

Shirley never commented on her husband’s past affair or the current accusations. She is not very active on social media either.

