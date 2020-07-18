About Sherlita Patton Known As Sherlita M. Wise Age 48 Years Birth March 22, 1972 Gender Female Spouse Antwan André Patton (Big Boi) March 2002 - Present Children Cross Patton, Jordan Patton Nationality American Job Realtor Alumni Clark University Works For Atlanta Intown Real Estate Services, LLC Hometown Georgia

Big Boi and his wife after still going strong after experiencing highs and lows in their marriage. Sherlita Patton has occasionally been seen with her husband at events, where they present a picture of a beautiful relationship. These days, the Outkast rapper shows his love to his wife on social media. Which makes his followers curious about who Sherlita Patton is. So we’ve got this Sherlita Patton wiki for everything on Big Boi’s wife.

Sherlita Patton’s Family

Born Sherlita M. Wise on March 22, 1972, Sherlita Patton is a native of Georgia. Antwan André Patton, better known as Outkast’s Big Boi, is also a native of Savannah, Georgia.

Sherlita and Antwan married on March 23, 2002 shortly after registering their marriage that February. They are parents to two kids, Jordan and Cross Patton. Sherlita is also stepmother to Andre Bamboo Patton II, Big Boi’s son from another relationship.

Advertisement

Also Read: Facts about Dr. Dre’s Wife, Nicole Young

Advertisement

Sherlita Patton and Big Boi’s Relationship

Their marriage hit a rough patch in 2013 when rumors of infidelity on the rapper’s part cropped up. The strain on their marriage resulted in Sherlita filing for divorce in October 2013.

Divorce documents at Fulton County Superior Court stated their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Sherlita was seeking alimony, an equitable division of marital property, and attorney’s fees. She was also seeking sole custody of their youngest child, Cross, who was 12 at that time.

However, Sherlita Patton and Big Boi overcame the hardships and called off the divorce. The couple seems to be still going strong after celebrating 18 years of marriage together.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Facts about Pharrell Williams’ Wife, Helen Lasichanh

Sherlita Patton’s Career

Sherlita Patton graduated from Clark University. She has been pursuing a real estate career based in Georgia. After working at REMAX, Coldwell Banker, and other real estate firms, she’s now a realtor at Atlanta Intown.

But Big Boi’s wife is better known for her fashion boutique in Atlanta. Together with her business partner and friend of 15 years, Tracy Valentine, Patton ran P. Valentine in Edgewood.

Advertisement

The duo curated a collection of women’s and men’s clothing showcasing Atlanta’s edgy fashion. A lot of their pieces were sourced from local brands and designers.

Big Boi himself has sported ensembles styled by his wife. And his ties with the store has attracted other celebs to P. Valentine, like Kim Porter and Chris Brown.

Also Read: Who Is Chance the Rapper’s Wife? Facts about Kirsten Corley

Sherlita Patton’s Children

Sherlita and Antwan Patton welcomed their first child and only daughter, Jordan Patton, born on March 31, 1995. The family celebrated her graduation from Auburn University in 2019.

Big Boi’s eldest son, Bamboo, was born on February 19, 2000 from another relationship. After graduating with honors from Woodward Academy in Atlanta in 2018, he is currently enrolled in a college in New York.

The youngest Patton, Cross, was born on February 3, 2001. He’s been well-known as a star football prospect since he committed to play for the University of Oregon last year. He was fielding scholarship offers from top Division I schools like Butler, but rejected them all for Columbia.

Don’t Miss: Facts to Know about 2 Chainz’s Wife, Kesha Ward